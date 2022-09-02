Columnist

Another family fun day is being held at The Nest this Sunday - Credit: NCFSC

Every so often we give over some space to Craig Bailey, from the Norwich City Fans Social Club - here's his latest column explaining what's been going on - and news of a big event to come this weekend

We support our local team is a chant often heard on the terraces.

It’s aimed at bigger clubs, the inference being that their fans only support them for the success it brings over a perceived lesser, but local, team.

There have been plenty of studies into this and it’s estimated that only around a quarter of people support their local team, with around half supporting the team their father or another family member with influence supported.

It’s becoming more common for fans to follow a player over a club too and around 50pc of 16-24-year-olds are now said to support more than one team, although this is often in different divisions or countries.

There is, of course, nothing wrong with supporting a team that is not on your doorstep; I myself, as a child, had short spells liking Spurs and Liverpool, but they were fleeting distractions in my case. Kids like winning, so NCFC can be a tough sell, especially when in the Premier League.

However, the joy of being able to watch live football of a decent standard locally and falling in love with your team should not be understated. It can be fantastic for family time too. We’re a one-club county so it feels more important to those in Norfolk to form that bond at an early age.

We’re really lucky that we have a club that has an amazing junior supporters program - my son has received a backpack, lunch cooler bag, pencil case, book bag, and more over the last three seasons, all for a small yearly fee, far less than it would have cost to purchase those items, and there are many other benefits with its own dedicated website with great competitions and activities.

The Community Sports Foundation soccer schools, skills, and mini kickers programs are expertly run and really good value for money. If you have a child interested in learning how to play football in a friendly, safe, and fun environment that’s linked to the club, I can't recommend them highly enough. They may even get spotted for the development academy and, more importantly, your cash goes towards the charity's amazing work in transforming the lives of disabled and disadvantaged people through sport.

They can also help forge a connection with our club. From my very unscientific visual review from attending, around half wear NCFC-related kits. Sure, some wear Messi or Ronaldo kits, but the NCFC branding will be having an impact!

Another way you can help forge that relationship for those who already have it and perhaps create it is to come along to our Family Fun Day.

You can celebrate the last weekend of the school holidays in style at the Nest on Sunday, from 2pm to 6pm.

Our last two Family Fun Days have been really popular for children and adults alike, with entertaining activities and enthralling games for the children to enjoy while the parents and grandparents enjoy a quiet (ish) place to relax.

Whether you decide to soak up the Autumn sun (hopefully) or chat about Norwich City, this event is a fun summer gala for all the family.

Held at the Community Sports Foundation’s amazing facility, The Nest, with free parking, come and have a look around while enjoying a burger from the barbeque and a pint from our licensed bar.

The kids absolutely love the awesome Challenge Woods (Wristbands £5) and the zip wire is super fun for adults too, or so we’ve been told!

For those, young or old, who like to boogie, we’ll have some background music too.

We recently had our players' forum with our number one, and all-around good guy, Tim Krul, rising star Liam Gibbs, and Mr Argos himself, Onel Hernandez. It was a fantastic evening filled with insight and laughter enjoyed by more than 150 adoring fans. It was universally agreed to have been the best yet.

We hope to see you at the family fun day and watch this space for upcoming events, remember, we don’t have members, as our motto states, you don’t join, you just join in!