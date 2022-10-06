Family Fun Day adds to coffers - and the big quiz is next!

Columnist

Members of the Norwich City Fans Social Club during half-time of the game against Coventry - Credit: Norwich City FC

Craig Bailey brings us his latest insight into the activities of the Norwich City Fans Social Club

An awful lot has happened since I last gave you an update, so settle down, make yourself comfortable and get ready to read what we’ve been up to.

We had our fantastic Family Fun Day at The Nest - it was joyous to see so many families having fun at a tremendous venue.

The Challenge Woods was really popular as were the indoor and outdoor games, which included a football/basketball inflatable cross-over, volleyball, two football goals, Teqball (think table tennis with a football and you’re the bat), Fifa on two Playstations, table tennis (the traditional ping pong and bat game this time), and table football... who wouldn’t enjoy all of that!?

The raffle, tombola, and cake stall were also super busy with our volunteers being rushed off their feet. The BBQ and refreshments were a tasty treat too and the rain held off - a truly wonderful day.

All in all, you helped us add another £850 to the funds raised this season. Thank you.

As a thank you from the Community Sports Foundation for the social club's fundraising efforts, our volunteers were invited into the Legends Lounge for the Coventry game.

It was lovely to have a three-course meal before the game, far more civilised than my usual matchday experience, and the seats were even padded! At half-time, we were invited onto the pitch to present the total amount we raised as a group for last season. We were joined by board member Tom Smith, a lifelong fan and Community Sports Foundation Trustee, as well as Dan Houlker, City's Head of Media and Communications. The grand total raised was £10,250.

Thank you all for your support, without which we couldn’t raise such a tremendous amount for such a worthy cause. By coming to our events, you help people achieve their goals through sport, supporting some of the most disadvantaged, disabled, and talented people across Norfolk, assisting the Community Sports Foundation in realising its vision is to support, inspire, and improve our community.

In addition to that volunteers, Amy and Diane attended a thank you day at The Nest which was gratefully received. Emma Fletcher also surprised us at our meeting with a commemorative plaque, not to mention some tasty brownies, but I won’t dwell on those as I had to join via Zoom, so missed out!

Something else to thank you guys for is our Sky Sports Super 6 and Fantasy Premier leagues, where you donate £5 to compete in our leagues for NCFC-related prizes,. Between the two you’ve helped us raise another £900.

Norwich City Fans Social Club - working for a good cause - Credit: NCFSC

So what’s next for us? Well, it’s our popular quiz night on Wednesday, October 19 in the Gunn Club (Norfolk Lounge). Doors open at 6.45pm for a prompt 7.30pm start. Quiz master for the evening will be Michael Bailey.

The questions have been put together by our volunteer, the utterly unbribable Amy Seago. I have checked them myself and will be running the scoring team on the night. It’s a busy night for all our volunteers, but well worth it.

There will be chips, nibbles, an auction containing some excellent NCFC-related items, and a raffle, with every penny of the money raised, as ever, going to the Community Sports Foundation.

Entry is £40 per team with a maximum of six members.

The team from fans group Forces2Canaries have had a small monopoly on winning recently so can anybody dethrone them?

Our thanks go to sponsors Fosters Solicitors without whose generous support putting on this event, in particular, our showcase and biggest earning, would not be possible.

At the time of writing, all tables are sold out already. Thanks once again, but do feel free to email us just in case one pops up, details can be found on our website at ww.ncfsc.co.uk.