Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

'Norwich are on one!' - Canaries fans rejoice after Reading win

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:59 PM December 16, 2020   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were on target as Norwich City claimed victory over Reading. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City reclaimed their three-point lead at the Championship summit after a strong performance to win 2-1 away to fellow promotion hopefuls Reading. 












Earning a fourth win on the spin saw the Canaries return to the top of the table, having seen Bournemouth edge ahead of them on goal difference again 24 hours earlier.

Emi Buendia had given City an early lead with his fifth goal of the campaign but the Royals equalised swiftly thanks to a deflected shot wrong-footing Michael McGovern. 

Teemu Pukki was twice denied by the home keeper but Daniel Farke reacted with a double substitution at half-time, introducing Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell. 

Cantwell then played a pivotal role in Max Aarons winning the penalty from which Pukki reclaimed the lead early in the second half – but a fantastic McGovern save was needed in injury-time to make sure of all three points in Berkshire.

- Read the thoughts of Canaries supporters above and below














Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus