'Norwich are on one!' - Canaries fans rejoice after Reading win

Opinion

Published: 10:59 PM December 16, 2020

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were on target as Norwich City claimed victory over Reading. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City reclaimed their three-point lead at the Championship summit after a strong performance to win 2-1 away to fellow promotion hopefuls Reading.

Earning a fourth win on the spin saw the Canaries return to the top of the table, having seen Bournemouth edge ahead of them on goal difference again 24 hours earlier.



Emi Buendia had given City an early lead with his fifth goal of the campaign but the Royals equalised swiftly thanks to a deflected shot wrong-footing Michael McGovern.



Teemu Pukki was twice denied by the home keeper but Daniel Farke reacted with a double substitution at half-time, introducing Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell.



Cantwell then played a pivotal role in Max Aarons winning the penalty from which Pukki reclaimed the lead early in the second half – but a fantastic McGovern save was needed in injury-time to make sure of all three points in Berkshire.

- Read the thoughts of Canaries supporters above and below







