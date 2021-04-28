Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
HAVE YOUR SAY: Send your tributes to Daniel Farke's promotion winning side

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:25 PM April 28, 2021   
Have your say and pay tribute to Daniel Farke's promotion-winning side for our special PinkUn to be published after the season concludes.. - Credit: Archant

We're dedicating an entire PinkUn to you, the fans, so you can send your congratulations and tributes to Norwich City for a remarkable season. 

Supporters may have been watching from home but that connection hasn't wavered despite the absence of fans from Championship matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. Families have been celebrating from home as the Canaries have achieved promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking. 

Daniel Farke's men remain on course to be crowned champions, with a victory over Reading this weekend enough to see them lift the trophy. 

Throughout a very dark period in everyone's lives, they have passed their way to success, providing magical moments for fans at home. They have been the light in amongst a sea of darkness. 

This special edition PinkUn will be your chance to pay tribute to Farke and his team and say thank you for the joy they have provided over a difficult period.

- You can fill in the form below to have your say on a remarkable season, with the best responses to feature in our special PinkUn set to be published after the final game of the season

