Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries fans: air your views ahead of the new season

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 PM August 4, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke does his signature wave with the fans at the end of the Pre-season f

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - a special relationship with the fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One game left before the big one... so how are you feeling ahead of the Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 14?

We'll be producing a bumper pre-season Pink Un in next Wednesday's Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

We'll look at the summer of change, the new season and, of course the views of the most important people around - you, the fans. Make your views known by filling in the quick survey - and we'll print the best!

On the Ball, City!



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour will wear the number eight shirt for Norwich City this season

Updated

City release 2021/22 squad numbers

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams of Manchester United and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quar

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Talks held with United full-back

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
A general view of the players in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwic

Norwich City issue face masks advice to fans

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans are back at Carrow Road for the friendly against Gillingham

Video

City boss raises the bar ahead of Carrow Road return

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus