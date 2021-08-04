Canaries fans: air your views ahead of the new season

Published: 6:00 PM August 4, 2021

One game left before the big one... so how are you feeling ahead of the Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 14?

We'll be producing a bumper pre-season Pink Un in next Wednesday's Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

We'll look at the summer of change, the new season and, of course the views of the most important people around - you, the fans. Make your views known by filling in the quick survey - and we'll print the best!

On the Ball, City!







