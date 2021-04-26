Canaries call on fans to join in social media boycott

Published: 8:49 PM April 26, 2021

Norwich City will be joining in a social media blackout over the weekend - Credit: NCFC

Norwich City has urged its supporters to join in a social media boycott over the weekend to raise awareness of the online racial abuse players are still subjected to.

The Canaries will be one of scores of teams across English football to commit to radio silence over its social media channels in a nationwide demonstration.

It will see every social media channel associated with Norwich City, from the club's official Twitter account to Delia's Restaurant, switch off from 3pm on Friday, April 30, to 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.

The top brass at Carrow Road has also requested that players and staff also mute their social media accounts for the duration of the boycott.

And the club has gone a step further to urge supporters to back the move and do the same.

Business and Project director of Norwich City, Zoe Ward Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Zoe Ward, business and projects director at the club, said: "A social media boycott will not solve some of the current problems and challenges, but as a football club and wider community it will highlight our unity in demanding action from social media companies against all forms of online abuse.

"Across the football club and Community Sports Foundation, we work extremely hard to promote and support equality, diversity and mental wellbeing.

"In supporting the boycott, we hope to send a clear message to social media companies to act and implement new and more stringent guidelines and protocols.

"We also hope that the boycott will encourage users to think more about their online behaviour and etiquette on social media.

"We are urging all connected with Norwich City and our community to support the boycott over the coming period, delivering a unified and powerful message on the subject."

The boycott falls on the weekend that the club may be crowned Championship winners.

Should the Canaries claim all three points at home to Reading, it would see them lift the trophy for the second time in three season.

The title will also be secured regardless of City's result if second-placed Watford fail to win away at fellow promotion-chasers Brentford.

The boycott will see every professional football club in the country, from the Premier League downwards, participate.