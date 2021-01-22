Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

February fixture changes for Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM January 22, 2021
Marco Stiepermann's goal was the difference for Norwich City against Swansea City Picture: Paul Ch

Norwich City's trip to Swansea City will now take place on Friday, February 5. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two of Norwich City's fixtures in February have been moved, with their trip to promotion contenders Swansea selected for television coverage. 

Daniel Farke's men were due to travel to South Wales on Saturday, February 6 at 3pm, but Sky Sports have selected the game for broadcast, meaning it will now take place on Friday, February 5 at 8.15pm. 

That has the potential to be a top of the table clash, with Steve Cooper's men currently sitting second in the table. Norwich moved seven points clear of the Swans with victory over Bristol City on Wednesday. 

The ramifications of that selection means the Canaries' game against Millwall on Tuesday, February 2 has been moved forwards to 6pm from 7pm.  

City's earlier kick-off against the Lions will provide them with an additional few hours of recovery prior to their trip to Wales four days later. Swansea aren't scheduled to play during that round of midweek fixtures.

MORE: Canaries full fixture list here

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 Championship...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

MATCHDAY RECAP: Relive the Canaries win over Bristol City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Bristol City win

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Hot Hugill caps a season's best display for City boss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus