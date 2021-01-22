February fixture changes for Canaries

Video

Published: 4:00 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM January 22, 2021

Norwich City's trip to Swansea City will now take place on Friday, February 5. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two of Norwich City's fixtures in February have been moved, with their trip to promotion contenders Swansea selected for television coverage.

Daniel Farke's men were due to travel to South Wales on Saturday, February 6 at 3pm, but Sky Sports have selected the game for broadcast, meaning it will now take place on Friday, February 5 at 8.15pm.

That has the potential to be a top of the table clash, with Steve Cooper's men currently sitting second in the table. Norwich moved seven points clear of the Swans with victory over Bristol City on Wednesday.

The ramifications of that selection means the Canaries' game against Millwall on Tuesday, February 2 has been moved forwards to 6pm from 7pm.

City's earlier kick-off against the Lions will provide them with an additional few hours of recovery prior to their trip to Wales four days later. Swansea aren't scheduled to play during that round of midweek fixtures.

