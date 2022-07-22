Canaries keeper heads out on loan

Norwich City keeper Jon McCracken has been sent out on loan to Bohemian - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken has joined the League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemian on loan.

McCracken will stay with Bohemian until December 31.

The 22-year-old joined City from Hamilton Academical in 2016, and has played through the under-18s, under-23s and into the first team squad, although he is yet to make his senior debut.

Earlier this year he signed a new contract, keeping him at the club through to the summer of 2024. He spent time with National League side Southend United recently ahead of a possible loan move but that spell was cut short by a minor injury.





McCracken is expected to provide cover for Bohs’ first-choice ‘keeper James Talbot, who has a shoulder injury.

Bohemian finished sixth in the Irish Premier Division last season.



