Canaries keeper heads out on loan

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:49 AM July 22, 2022
Norwich City keeper Jon McCracken has been sent out on loan to Bohemian

Norwich City keeper Jon McCracken has been sent out on loan to Bohemian - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken has joined the League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemian on loan.

McCracken will stay with Bohemian until December 31.

The 22-year-old joined City from Hamilton Academical in 2016, and has played through the under-18s, under-23s and into the first team squad, although he is yet to make his senior debut.

Earlier this year he signed a new contract, keeping him at the club through to the summer of 2024. He spent time with National League side Southend United recently ahead of a possible loan move but that spell was cut short by a minor injury.


McCracken is expected to provide cover for Bohs’ first-choice ‘keeper James Talbot, who has a shoulder injury.

Bohemian finished sixth in the Irish Premier Division last season. 


