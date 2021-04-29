Leicester midfielder NOT a target for City

Published: 6:00 AM April 29, 2021

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury isn't a target for Norwich City this summer, but the club are hoping to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks.

Reports earlier this week claimed the Canaries had joined the race for the England U21 international as they continue to plan for all scenarios as they await a decision from Tottenham Hotspur over the future of Oliver Skipp.

However, we understand the reports linking the 23-year-old with a move to Carrow Road in the upcoming transfer window are wide of the mark, despite the fact Leicester seem willing to sell their academy graduate this summer.

Choudhury was close to a loan move to Newcastle United in January, but the Foxes would prefer for the midfielder to depart the club permanently this summer after he's fallen down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium this season.

He has made nine appearances for Brendan Rodgers men this season and looks primed for a summer exit.

Skipp's future remains a topic for debate, with Farke once again confirming that no progress has been made in their attempt to lure the 20-year-old back for another season-long loan this summer.

His performance data has been of such a high standard that would see him rival Spurs current crop of midfielders. Jose Mourinho's departure isn't expected to have any impact on City's chance of landing Skipp for a second season. The clubs enjoy a positive relationship.

City have also once again been linked with Celtic central defender Kris Ajer, with reports in Scotland suggesting sporting director Stuart Webber has watched the 23-year-old in action in recent weeks.

The towering defender apparently wants a fresh start from the club and has one year remaining on his deal at Celtic Park.

Norwich City have once again been linked to Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. - Credit: PA

Ajer is a player that Norwich are aware of, although their interest has been overstated in some reports. City are keen to add another defender to their ranks this summer with Daniel Farke confirming that on-loan Burnley defender Ben Gibson completing his £8million move to Carrow Road on July 1.

The Canaries have already been linked with a host of central defenders as their plans for the Premier League continue ahead of the transfer window