Canaries get out the bubbly - to help Bianca Westwood celebrate!

Published: 12:55 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 2:21 PM February 18, 2021

Norwich City got out the champagne in midweek – but it was all for Sky Sports presenter Bianca Westwood who was reporting on their game against Coventry at St Andrews.

Bianca has just celebrated a milestone with Sky Sports – and City gave her a little gift to mark it.

“I was bowled over by @norwichcityfc’s gesture last night to present me with a signed shirt & some bubbly to celebrate my 20 years at @SkySports,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

“A classy, classy move & I was genuinely touched. Big thanks to Daniel Farke, @DHoulker & all at #ncfc.”

Bubbly and a signed Norwich City shirt for Sky Sports' Bianca Westwood - Credit: Bianca Westwood



