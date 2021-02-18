Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Canaries get out the bubbly - to help Bianca Westwood celebrate!

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:55 PM February 18, 2021    Updated: 2:21 PM February 18, 2021
Sky Sports Bianca Westwood and Norwich shirt

Sky Sports' Bianca Westwood with her Norwich City shirt - Credit: Bianca Westwood

Norwich City got out the champagne in midweek – but it was all for Sky Sports presenter Bianca Westwood who was reporting on their game against Coventry at St Andrews. 

Bianca has just celebrated a milestone with Sky Sports – and City gave her a little gift to mark it. 

“I was bowled over by @norwichcityfc’s gesture last night to present me with a signed shirt & some bubbly to celebrate my 20 years at @SkySports,” she wrote on her Twitter account. 

“A classy, classy move & I was genuinely touched. Big thanks to Daniel Farke, @DHoulker & all at #ncfc.” 

