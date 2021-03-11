City's Easter clash with Huddersfield selected for TV
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's Easter clash against Huddersfield Town has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.
The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at Carrow Road on Easter Monday with a 3pm kick-off.
The Terriers clash with the league leaders will now kick-off at the updated time 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 6.
City face Preston North End on Good Friday, and the selection means they will be handed an extra recovery day for this home clash against Carlos Corberan's side. Daniel Farke's men then travel to play Wayne Rooney's Derby County at Pride Park the following Saturday.
Supporters without a Sky Sports subscription will be informed by the club on how to watch the game live in due course. You can also follow the action on our websites through our matchday blog.
Adam Idah's late strike ensured City recorded a victory on the opening day of the season at the John Smith's Stadium after capitalising on Richard Stearman's error 10 minutes from time.
