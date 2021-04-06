Opinion
'Thank you, Norwich City' - Canaries fans in dreamland after Terriers thrashing
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
This Norwich City side is the dominant force in the Championship and they are closing in on an instant return to the Premier League.
A scintillating performance saw them romp to a 7-0 victory under the lights at Carrow Road as they stormed into an eight-point lead over second-placed Watford.
Daniel Farke's side were devastating in terms of both creation and finishing, and now require only five points to confirm their promotion to the top-flight. Records are still there to be broken and City's boss is urging focus as they move closer to their overall aim.
Whether it's Teemu Pukki brilliance in front of goal or Emi Buendia's creativity, City are storming the Championship.
They now travel to Derby looking to move even closer, against another side who are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table. Despite the lack of supporters present, this is set to be a memorable end to a remarkable campaign.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters above and below
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries thump Terriers to move five points from promotion
- 2 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 7-0 Championship rout against Huddersfield
- 3 Farke on Tettey City talks
- 4 Buendia is a target for Championship hard men
- 5 Pressure? Have a look at the table is Farke's retort
- 6 Hurrah for Hanley ahead of City milestone
- 7 City prospect set for Championship loan
- 8 Bravery defines Webber's four-year City reign
- 9 Norwich City v Huddersfield - all you need to know
- 10 STARTING XIs: City make three changes for Huddersfield clash