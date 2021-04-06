'Thank you, Norwich City' - Canaries fans in dreamland after Terriers thrashing

Opinion

Published: 10:40 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 10:45 PM April 6, 2021

This Norwich City team is continuing to dominate the Championship. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

This Norwich City side is the dominant force in the Championship and they are closing in on an instant return to the Premier League.

A scintillating performance saw them romp to a 7-0 victory under the lights at Carrow Road as they stormed into an eight-point lead over second-placed Watford.

Daniel Farke's side were devastating in terms of both creation and finishing, and now require only five points to confirm their promotion to the top-flight. Records are still there to be broken and City's boss is urging focus as they move closer to their overall aim.

Whether it's Teemu Pukki brilliance in front of goal or Emi Buendia's creativity, City are storming the Championship.

They now travel to Derby looking to move even closer, against another side who are fighting for their lives at the wrong end of the table. Despite the lack of supporters present, this is set to be a memorable end to a remarkable campaign.

