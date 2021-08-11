What Norwich fans need to know about Carabao Cup draw
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City fans can make another date for their diary when the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup is made on Wednesday.
Any hopes of a derby against Ipswich Town have disappeared after the Tractor Boys were beaten 1-0 at home by NCFC - in this case, Newport County.
So here's all you need to know about the draw...
When is the draw?
The draw will be made on Wednesday night, after the conclusion of the televised first-round game between Leyton Orient and Queens Park Rangers. That match kicks off at 7.45pm and if it is level after 90 minutes, will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.
Is it live?
The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Most Read
- 1 'I thank PAOK for everything' - Winger flies to England to seal City move
- 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
- 3 Tzolis completes medical ahead of City move
- 4 Yokuslu not on City radar despite Spanish reports
- 5 'Top-end ability' - Thompson seals League One deal after City exit
- 6 'Exciting times' - City fans salute Sargent signing but still want defensive additions
- 7 Norwich City shirt is one of the cheapest in Premier League
- 8 Agent Rashica plays his part in Sargent City move
- 9 Norwich City's new code of conduct for fans: the key points
- 10 Officials confirmed for City's clash with Liverpool
Who's in the draw?
Premier League clubs who won't be featuring in European competitions will enter the draw.
The draw will be split into north and south sections - and while Ipswich and Peterborough United are out, there's the possibility of being drawn against Cambridge United - and a reunion with Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan. Russell Martin's Swansea side are through after beating Reading on Tuesday night.
When will second round matches be played?
In the week commencing August 23