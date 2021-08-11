Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
What Norwich fans need to know about Carabao Cup draw

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:07 AM August 11, 2021   
Players react after a penalty is awarded to Luton by Referee John Busby during the Carabao Cup match

Norwich City were beaten 3-1 at Luton in the first round of the Carabao Cup last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans can make another date for their diary when the draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup is made on Wednesday.

Any hopes of a derby against Ipswich Town have disappeared after the Tractor Boys were beaten 1-0 at home by NCFC - in this case, Newport County.

So here's all you need to know about the draw...


When is the draw?

The draw will be made on Wednesday night, after the conclusion of the televised first-round game between Leyton Orient and Queens Park Rangers. That match kicks off at 7.45pm and if it is level after 90 minutes, will go straight to a penalty shoot-out.


Is it live?

The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.


Who's in the draw?

Premier League clubs who won't be featuring in European competitions will enter the draw.

The draw will be split into north and south sections - and while Ipswich and Peterborough United are out, there's the possibility of being drawn against Cambridge United - and a reunion with Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan. Russell Martin's Swansea side are through after beating Reading on Tuesday night.


When will second round matches be played?

In the week commencing August 23

