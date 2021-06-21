City in the top flight: Starring roles for Reeves, Fashanu and Bond

Video

Published: 12:00 PM June 21, 2021

There was anger at Carrow Road after a 2-2 draw with Brighton in March 1980, with Kevin Reeves' sale imminent - Credit: Archant library

As our reviews of Norwich City's previous seasons in the top flight continue, David Freezer looks back on the lively 1979-80 campaign.

INJURY IMPACTS

The Canaries made an excellent start to the campaign, winning eight and drawing six of their opening 20 matches. At the end of January they were fourth behind Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

A League Cup charge had also seen United and West Brom knocked out of the League Cup before Liverpool intervened with a 3-1 win at Carrow Road in the fifth round.

However, injury problems had included taking centre-backs Tony Powell and Phil Hoadley out of action and reached new levels when Kevin Keelan broke a finger during a 5-3 home defeat to Liverpool in February.

That began a run of 10 games without a win, with back-up goalkeeper Roger Hansbury stepping in for Keelan.

It left John Bond’s team 15th and sinking towards the battle for survival but goals from Justin Fashanu and fit-again Wales defender David Jones earned a galvanising 2-1 home win over Arsenal and the Canaries won four of their final seven to end up un 12th place.

SO LONG, KEVIN

Amid that nosedive in form came the controversial sale of star player Kevin Reeves, with the forward among the first British players to be sold for £1million when he joined Manchester City in March.

Malcolm Allison’s team were below Norwich in the table and just clear of relegation trouble so decided to splash out on the 22-year-old, who had earned his first England cap in November after nine goals in his first 20 games of the season.

Bond made clear that he was disappointed to be losing Reeves but also admitted he understood the financial implications, with the famous banner of ‘No Reeves, no fans, no hope’ on show in the Barclay as Reeves scored during his final appearance, a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Clive Woods was soon brought in from Ipswich for £120,000 to provide experience on the wing and allow Keith Robson to partner Fashanu in attack, contributing four goals during the closing stages of the season.

The summer signing of Joe Royle would replace Reeves eventually but the departed striker would meet up with Bond again in Manchester, later in 1980.

Kevin Bond celebrates scoring during a home win over Leeds in August 1979 - Credit: Archant library

PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Kevin Bond

Moved from Bournemouth with his father and initially had to overcome the inevitable accusations of favouritism, which had been put to bed as an ever-present at right-back during 1978-79.

Aged 22 at the start of the season, Bond contributed an impressive 11 goals from 48 appearances in all competitions to cement his position as a key player for City.

That included both goals in a 2-1 home win over Leeds early in the season and, following the end of Martin Peteres’ distinguished Canaries career, would contribute to Bond being named captain ahead of the next season – before joining his dad at Manchester City.

A goal celebration from Norwich City's 3-3 derby draw with Ipswich in December 1979 - Credit: Archant library

TOP SCORER

Justin Fashanu – 11

Having impressed during the latter stages of the previous campaign, there was no doubt the Canaries had a rising star on their hands as Fashanu scored 12 goals in 41 games in all competitions.

The striker didn’t turn 19 until February and made a storming start to the campaign, with a brace during the 4-2 win at Everton on the opening day which ended City’s long two-year wait for an away league win.

He also scored in wins over Tottenham, Forest, Bolton and Southampton during that strong start to the season, as well as a brace during the 2-1 home win over Palace as results picked up after a disappointing February and March.

Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich against Liverpool on the day he scored his iconic goal - Credit: Archant library

GOAL OF THE SEASON

There was one Fashanu goal in particular which is remembered though, as among the most famous in Canaries history.

The youngster’s spin and volley from just outside the area during the 5-3 defeat to Liverpool in February would go on to be named Goal of the Season by the BBC and has become iconic.

The striker’s tragic story has been told many times, eventually taking his own life in 1998 having struggled with tabloid coverage after becoming the first openly gay professional footballer.

Canaries fans were able to enjoy Fashanu’s talents on the pitch for over two years though, scoring 40 goals in 103 games before his ill-fated move to Forest for £1m in 1981, having been raised alongside brother John with a Norfolk foster family from a young age and progressed through City’s youth system.