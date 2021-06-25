CIty in the top flight: Dixie shines in tough season

Published: 12:00 PM June 25, 2021

In the latest in our series looking at Norwich City's top-flight seasons, CHRIS LAKEY goes back to the 1983-84 campaign

Another 14th-place finish – for the second season in a row - was perhaps a little close for comfort for City. Ok, there were a few teams below them in a 22-team table, but City were only three points above Birmingham, in the third relegation place. That was too close for comfort. City’s penultimate game saw them face Coventry, playing their last game of the campaign, and desperately needing a win. City went ahead with a first-half penalty from John Deehan, almost immediately cancelled out by Mick Ferguson. The Sky Blues levelled with 20 minutes to go when keeper Chris Woods fumbled Dave Bennett's corner into his own net. In the dying minutes, Norwich striker Robert Rosario could easily have condemned Bobby Gould’s side to the drop, but his header hit the inside of the post and into the arms of Perry Suckling in the Sky Blues goal.

John Deehan heads home during Norwich City's 6-1 thumping of Watford in April, 1984 - Credit: Archant

Leading scorer

John Deehan (15)

Dixie Deehan was popular among City supporters – and his consistency was one of the things they liked about him. He had returns of 20, 15 and 13 league goals in the three First Division seasons he spent at Carrow Road. They’re figures managers love, because it meant they could trust him. Manager Ken Brown signed Deehan in December 1981, initially on loan – four goals in a friendly against Ipswich helped make up his mind.

Chris Woods makes a save to deny West Brom's Garry Thompson (on ground) in April, 1984 - Credit: Archant

Player of the season

Chris Woods

The City keeper and Greg Downs were the only ever-presents this season. At the end of the campaign, Woods and Dave Watson joined England for their summer tour to South Africa – although the keeper didn’t feature.

Derby days

Town took the spoils – it was goalless at Carrow Road two days after Christmas, with the Tractorboys climbing out of the bottom three with a 2-0 home win in April. City did beat Town 1-0 in November in the Milk Cup, Mick Channon with the goal.

Highlights

In a season of much inconsistency, City did hit the goals jackpot when they put the brakes on a resurgent Watford, with a 6-1 thrashing at Carow Road on April 7. And they advanced in the FA Cup in February with a 2-1 fourth-round home win over Spurs, ending their hopes of winning the trophy for a record eighth time. Then they lost to Derby in the next round.