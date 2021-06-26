Published: 12:00 PM June 26, 2021

As our reviews of Norwich City seasons in the top flight continue, David Freezer looks back on a very eventful 1984-85 campaign.

CUP DISTRACTIONS

Wembley joy in the League Cup final is the predominant memory of 1984-85 but that success was achieved alongside a nosedive in league form which led to a heart-breaking relegation.

The following weekend in March after the cup triumph saw Coventry beaten 2-1 at Carrow Road thanks to a Mike Channon brace, for an 11th win of the campaign.

Ken Brown’s team were 13th, nine points clear of the relegation zone and 11 behind Arsenal in fourth. A draw with Sheffield Wednesday followed in early April and all seemed well – a fourth season in Division One looking likely.

Eight defeats in the next nine games brought that to an end but a draw with Newcastle and a 2-1 win at Chelsea concluded the campaign with City two places above the bottom three.

Sure, West Ham might overhaul them with their two games in hand and Coventry still had three games to play but they were eight points behind Norwich. There’s no way they’ll win all three.

No prizes for guessing what happened next.

The Sky Blues edged a 1-0 win away to whipping boys Stoke and 1-0 at home to mid-table Luton, setting up an encounter with already-crowned champions Everton at Highfield Road.

The problem was that the Toffees had already played 60 games that season. Since Norwich had concluded the champions had beaten Rapid Vienna in the Cup Winners’ Cup final, lost to Manchester United in the FA Cup final and completed a derby double with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Three days later they were thumped 4-1 by Coventry and the Canaries were relegated, a fortnight after their season had finished. The FA subsequently changed rules to ensure that all league games were on the same day.

City players, from left, Chris Woods, Dave Watson, Paul Haylock and Steve Bruce celebrate with the Milk Cup at Wembley - Credit: Archant Library

WEMBLEY JOY

Of course, there was that wonderful day in March though, when Asa Hartford’s deflected shot had beaten Sunderland 1-0 and earned City their first Wembley victory.

With an estimated 100,000 fans creating a great atmosphere in a game that would become known as the ‘Friendly final’, Brown’s boys beat one of the other teams that would be relegated that season.

The Canaries had lifted the trophy during the early days of the competition, in 1962, but that 4-1 win over Rochdale was played over two legs at each club’s ground.

John Deehan’s tenacity reclaimed possession and Hartford’s shot deflected in off Black Cats defender Gordon Chisholm early in the second half, with Clive Walker also missing a penalty for Sunderland.

That meant it was Norwich climbing the famous steps up to the Royal Box at the old Wembley, as Dave Watson became the first City player to lift a trophy at Wembley.

The FA Cup also provided a distraction during January but more of an unwanted variety. Three draws with second-tier Birmingham was eventually ended with a 1-0 win at Carrow Road in the third replay, followed by a 2-1 loss at West Ham in the next round.

ON THE RISE

Watson had needed a new partner in central defence at the start of 1984-85 and Brown turned to a 23-year-old who had been impressing in Division Three, paying Gillingham £135,000 for Steve Bruce.

Despite scoring an own goal during a 3-3 home draw with reigning champions Liverpool on the opening day of the season, Bruce would very much go on to win the hearts of Canaries fans.

Five goals in 53 games in all competitions ensured the man who would go on to stardom with Manchester United eventually had become an established force alongside Watson.

He was voted Player of the Season despite City conceding 64 goals in 42 matches as their form nosedived after Wembley and led to relegation. One particularly memorable goal may well have had something to do with that.

Bruce headed the crucial late winner against Ipswich in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, which sent Carrow Road wild as derby triumph also sealed a Wembley final.

Mark Barham delivered a great corner in the 86th minute and there was Bruce, evading a marker and timing his run perfectly to power in a goal that went down in local folklore.

TOP DOG

Top scorer for a third season on the spin was John Deehan, breaking double figures again in the top tier, with 13 from 40 games.

There was also five goals in 12 cup matches, including the first against Ipswich which had levelled the semi-final against Ipswich on aggregate prior to Bruce’s late winner.

It would prove to be Deehan’s last top-flight season with the Canaries but the 48 he scored during those three seasons is still the most any player has managed for Norwich in the top tier, with six more than Martin Peters and seven more than Robert Fleck.

He also remains one of two players to score two hat-tricks in the top flight for City, alongside Ted MacDougall – and they both came against the same team.

Having scored four during a 6-1 thrashing of Watford at Carrow Road during the latter stages of the previous season, the striker scored all three during a 3-2 home win over the Hornets during 1984-85.

Strangely enough, it would be over seven years until the next Canaries hat-trick in the league, when Darren Beckford starred in a 4-3 home win over Everton in March 1992.