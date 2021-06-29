City in the top flight: Big changes as Stringer takes charge

Published: 12:00 PM June 29, 2021

As our reviews of Norwich City seasons in the top flight continue, David Freezer looks back on 1987-88.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD

Seven years of notable success under Ken Brown came to an end as the Canaries failed to build on their best-ever finish of fifth place.

Losing 2-0 away to bottom-of-the-table Charlton had been the final straw, a 10th defeat from 15 matches and with City in the relegation zone.

Two promotions, a Wembley triumph and continuing John Bond’s mantra for attractive football had made Brown a popular figure but chairman Robert Chase wanted a change.

Brown’s assistant, club legend Dave Stringer, was the man put in temporary charge initially with David Williams as player-coach alongside him.

Having led the FA Youth Cup of 1983 and with Jeremy Goss and Tony Spearing now involved in the first team, Stringer was ideally placed to take over a difficult situation, with games against Arsenal and Liverpool looming.

Chase had become chairman in 1985 and Brown was not impressed with the City board, saying: “I don’t want to sound big-headed but I think it could be Norwich’s loss more than mine.”

After a brief stint at Shrewsbury, the West Ham legend had 18 months in the second tier with Plymouth before becoming a valued scout for successive England managers.

SPLASHING THE CASH

Stringer soon made changes, with Steve Bruce sold to Manchester United for £825,000 but a permanent replacement in central defence didn’t arrive until March, when Andy Linighan was signed from Oldham for £350,000.

The board showed their support for Stringer by sanctioning the club-record signing of Scottish striker Robert Fleck from Rangers though, for £580,000.

The difficult start for the new regime did include an encouraging 0-0 draw away to eventual champions Liverpool and the festive period brought wins over Derby, Chelsea and West Ham, teams which were also mixing it at the wrong end of the table.

A seven-game unbeaten run which started in late January and featured four wins, including a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Carrow Road thanks to a goal from Fleck, had boosted City into the top half of the table.

The final nine games featured five defeats but another 0-0 draw with Liverpool as the Canaries finished 10 points clear of trouble and in 14th place.

Fleck contribute seven goals in 18 games, Goss became a regular starter in midfield, Mark Bowen was moved to left-back and with Bryan Gunn, Ian Butterworth, Ian Culverhouse, Ian Crook, Dale Gordon and Ruel Fox all among the regulars, a special era in City history was getting started.

Kevin Drinkell was top scorer for a third season on the spin, with 12 goals, and Mike Phelan took over the captaincy when Bruce was sold. It would prove to be Drinkell’s final season though, joining Rangers for £600,000 after 57 goals and 150 appearances in three seasons.

NEW NUMBER ONE

Bryan Gunn was named Player of the Season, becoming just the third goalkeeper to lift the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy, after Kevin Keelan and Chris Woods.

Missing just two matches all season, having established himself as number one after arriving from Aberdeen midway through the previous season, the Scot contributed to a team that only conceded one more (52) than during the successful 1986-87 campaign which finished in fifth place.

Admittedly that was from playing two fewer games but Gunn conceded more than two in just five of his 38 league appearances.

In his autobiography, In Where It Hurts, Gunn recalls: “I was voted the supporters’ Player of the Season. That was a massive honour: the fans are no mugs, they’re the people you’re out to impress, and to be their Player of the Season at the end of my first full season was special.

“It meant I’d turned things round from being a Scottish goalkeeper, with all the baggage that went with that, to following in the footsteps of some great Norwich keepers by getting my names on the trophy along with the likes of Kevin Keelan and Chris Woods.

“Despite all our problems that year, it was every bit as pleasing as finishing fifth in the league the season before.”

TROUBLE AT HOME

Until the record-breaking relegation disappointment of 2019-20 included a painful 12 home losses, the most Carrow Road defeats suffered by Norwich during a top-flight season was shared between three seasons when eight were endured.

During 1993-94 that was from 21 home games, in 1987-88 it was from 20 and in 2015-16 from 19, as the number of teams in the division changed.

The 1987-88 season was of note because the league was trimmed to 21 teams, ahead of again losing a team to leave the top flight with 20 clubs as of the start of 1988-89.

That was achieved by relegating the bottom four in 1987 – only for Charlton to survive in the first play-off, beating Leeds to retain their status and keep the Yorkshire side in the second tier.