City in the top flight: Rosario's stunner lit up strong start

Video

Published: 12:00 PM July 2, 2021

As our reviews of Norwich City seasons in the top flight continue, David Freezer looks back on a 1989-90 campaign which started with so much promise.

TOO MANY DRAWS

After finishing fourth and reaching an FA Cup semi-final in Dave Stringer’s first full season in charge, hopes were high for 1989-90 and things started very encouragingly.

The Canaries kicked off with a nine-game unbeaten run which left them third and just a point behind leaders Liverpool in mid-October, after a 2-0 home win over Chelsea thanks to a penalty from Robert Fleck and Mark Bowen being set up by a trademark Ian Crook chip.

The Blues had been second before kick-off and their manager, Bobby Campbell, hailed City as “the best side we have played this season, without a doubt”.

However, defeats crept in and by the time a double over Manchester United was completed with a 2-0 home win in mid-January, Stringer’s team had slipped into mid-table.

Eventual champions Liverpool were held to 0-0 draws home and away and it was too many stalemates which proved costly, 14 of them in total and 10 of which were at home.

Three wins and three draws from the final seven games saw the campaign finish on a strong note though, securing 10th and a top-half finish, with only four teams conceding fewer than City’s 42 goals.

NEW FACES

That strong start was despite captain Mike Phelan being sold to Manchester United for £750,000 in the close season, after almost 200 appearances for the club, and experienced winger Trevor Putney dropping down a level to join Middlesbrough for £300,000 at the start of the campaign.

The squad was bolstered by three arrivals though, including 20-year-old midfielder Tim Sherwood from second-tier Watford for £325,000 and Denmark Under-21 forward Henrik Mortensen from Aarhus for £360,000.

The more experienced David Phillips, 26 at the time, also arrived from top-flight rivals Coventry for £550,000, where he had won the FA Cup – going on to be the only player alongside Bowen in starting all 38 matches.

Speedy young winger Ruel Fox had been close to leaving ahead of the season but eventually signed a new two-year contract and came back into the team later in the season when Dale Gordon was injured, scoring three goals.

Centre-back Ian Butterworth had taken over the captaincy but also missed much of the second half of the campaign, with Andy Townsend then wearing the armband before heading to the 1990 World Cup in Italy with the Republic of Ireland – and subsequently joining Chelsea for £1.2million after the tournament.

STAR OF THE SHOW

Mark Bowen celebrates scoring as Chelsea are beaten at Carrow Road in October 1989 - Credit: Archant Library

Speculation and star players, Norwich fans of a certain vintage have seen it all before. In 1990 it was Mark Bowen who was expected to move on, having been named Player of the Season.

The EDP headline after a 2-2 home draw with dethroned champions Arsenal on the final day was “Bowen goal may be last for the City” amid talk of contract talks not progressing well.

The Wales international left-back started all 47 matches in all competitions and scored seven league goals.

However, Bowen would of course end up remaining at Carrow Road and would eventually leave in 1996 after 399 appearances.

TOP SCORER

Ian Crook and Dale Gordon, right, congratulate Robert Fleck on scoring as Manchester United are beaten at Carrow Road in January 1990 - Credit: Archant Library

Although tied with Bowen on seven league goals, Robert Fleck scored his from 11 fewer games and also chipped in with five cup goals to take his overall tally to 12.

The tenacious Scottish striker scored both goals in the home win over Manchester United and also notched during the 2-0 win at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

SPECIAL GOAL

The moment of the season went to Robert Rosario though, with the forward’s 25-yard thunderbolt against Southampton topping ITV’s vote for Goal of the Season.

It capped a remarkable few days for Rosario, who had returned from a rib injury and finally signed a new four-year contract to end speculation of a move to Manchester City.

He smashed that equaliser in during the first half for 1-1 and also poked home another leveller from closer range late on, as City roared back to draw 4-4 with the Saints at Carrow Road.

His memorable strike was met on the half-volley from the left of the D and just kept rising until it hit the top-right corner of the net, with Rosario describing the strike after the game as an “absolute peach”.