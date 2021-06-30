City in the top-flight: A title challenge that just ran out of steam

Published: 12:00 PM June 30, 2021

Dale Gordon goes up for a header with Tony Adams during Norwich's 0-0 draw at Carrow Road. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

A fourth-placed finish and an FA Cup semi-final... the 1988/89 season was certainly one to remember for Norwich City supporters as Mark Armstrong discusses

Manager – Dave Stringer

One of life’s quirks of course is that the people that worry the most have the least to worry about.

It was revealing in Dave Stringer’s excellent chapter from Tales from the City how stressful he found the job of managing Norwich City.

This season would be no different but by his own admission he now looks back on that campaign and wonders ‘what on earth was I worrying about?’

Time offers a sense of perspective but during that season Stringer admitted he and his squad felt there was a genuine chance of them winning the league and a double was even a genuine possibility at one stage.

However, Stringer presided over their best ever finish at the time and when you consider the eighties powerhouses that were above them (Arsenal, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest) it was no mean feat.

The season

Tipped by many at the time to be among Division One’s strugglers, City set out to prove them wrong and did exactly that in the first half of the season.

Seven wins in their opening nine games put them six points clear of second-placed Millwall.

It was arguably the 1-0 win away at Anfield in December that genuinely had fans dreaming of the title though.

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish wasn’t on the touchline having succumbed to flu and the Reds missed his presence whilst Stringer’s men underlined their title credentials.

Their big moment came in the second half when Bryan Gunn’s long punt upfield wasn’t dealt with by Ronnie Whelan, who only headed it into the path of the onrushing Andy Townsend to slide the ball home.

“Now they will have to take us seriously,” said Stringer, in response to the critics who had continually written his side off as a flash in the pan up to this point.

By the real crunch time at the end of March, Norwich found themselves just three points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

However, following a 2-0 win over West Ham at Upton Park at the end of March, they would only win once more in nine league games.

Defeat at home to Liverpool appeared to suck the belief out of Stringer’s side, who ran out of steam in the run-in. This also culminated in defeat in the FA Cup semi-final to Everton at Villa Park as Pat Nevin grabbed the only goal of the game.

Player of the season – Dale Gordon

Dale Gordon – the kid from Caister who would go on to become a Norwich City Hall of Famer.

‘Disco’ as he of course was known to fans and team-mates alike, was in superb form for City this campaign. Gordon thrived under Stringer’s tutelage with the manager challenging the young winger to prove himself and earn everyone’s respect as a local lad.

Gordon chipped in with eight goals that season and established himself as a real fans’ favourite.

Was on target in the 2-1 win over West Ham in December when he superbly opened the scoring from a tight angle after Hammers’ keeper Alan McNight had rushed out of his area.

Top scorer – Robert Fleck

This was the Scot’s first full season in England and he certainly made it count, scoring 10 goals in 29 league appearances.

However, the one regret from this season was him pulling out of City’s FA Cup semi-final against Everton after his father had passed away the night before. It is a decision he regrets, although understandable in the circumstances.