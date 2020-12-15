Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Published: 6:00 AM December 15, 2020

Archie Mair is on a season-long loan from Norwich City to King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich City youngster Archie Mair has been given a thumbs up by a world record breaking goalkeeper who is helping guide his career.

The Canaries youngster is on a season-long loan at King’s Lynn Town where Paul Bastock - who has played more club games than any other keeper on the planet - is assistant manager to Ian Culverhouse.

And Bastock believes the 19-year-old Scotland Under-19 international has a bright future.

Linnets assistant manager Paul Bastock - Credit: Ian Burt

“The sky’s the limit,” said Bastock, after Mair had done what no other keeper has managed this season and kept a clean sheet against National League leaders Torquay United.

“He’s six foot four, he’s got great feet, great hands, distribution - he ticks every box.

“So it is just about him doing his groundwork at this level and learning the physicality of men’s football, and he is dealing with it, he is coming on in leaps and bounds.”

Archie Mair - directing operations - Credit: Ian Burt

Mair has been the last line of defence in a team which has shipped 30 goals in 13 games this season - all but four on his watch, but perhaps more to do with a leaky defence than the keeper himself, who came in after the opening two games in preference to club legend Alex Street.

“That’s not down to Archie,” said Bastock. “No way is that down to Archie. I can’t pin many at him this season.”

The decision to bring in Mair and then make him number one proved controversial for some supporters, who took to social media to air their views.

Street has since left The Walks and now plays for Bedford Town, managed by former Lynn boss Gary Setchell.

Alex Street left King's Lynn Town after losing his place to Archie Mair - Credit: Ian Burt

And there could be a quick reunion if Bedford beat Alfreton in the FA Trophy second round on Tuesday night – the winners are at home to the Linnets on Saturday.

“He (Mair) has done really well for us, especially with what’s been going on behind the scenes and stuff, for him to keep his head and produce, we are happy.

“I don’t read it, but I hear things about it – you are always going to get it. Peds (Street) was a legend here so you are always going to get it.”



