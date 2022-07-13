Norwich City keeper returns because of injury
Published: 2:14 PM July 13, 2022
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Young Canaries keeper Jon McCracken has been forced into a temporary break in his trial spell with Southend United.
McCracken, 22, has been training with the National League side with a view to a possible loan deal being agreed.
However, he has now returned to City's training centre at Colney to receive treatment on a slight injury.
Blues boss Kevin Maher said: “He’s gone back to Norwich to have something checked out,.
“He’s got a little knock but hopefully he will be back in and we can have a look at him.”