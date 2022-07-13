Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City keeper returns because of injury

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:14 PM July 13, 2022
Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken is training with Southend United.

Jon McCracken - his training with Southend United has been interrupted by a minor injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Young Canaries keeper Jon McCracken has been forced into a temporary break in his trial spell with Southend United.

McCracken, 22, has been training with the National League side with a view to a possible loan deal being agreed.

However, he has now returned to City's training centre at Colney to receive treatment on a slight injury.

Blues boss Kevin Maher said: “He’s gone back to Norwich to have something checked out,.

“He’s got a little knock but hopefully he will be back in and we can have a look at him.”


