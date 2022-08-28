Russell's strike makes it two from two for Norwich City Ladies

A big crowd at The Nest saw Norwich City Ladies make it two wins from two games this season - Credit: Chris Lakey

Norwich City Ladies made it two wins out of two in the WPL Division One thanks to a 1-0 victory over Actonians.

It took an absolute piledriver by Rebecca Russell to separate the sides, but it was worth waiting 70 minutes for.

"They are a really good team and to be honest they had the majority of the second half and we knew if we showed resilience and defended well we would get a chance," said manager Shaun Howes. "We got that chance and she took it - it was an unbelievable strike."

It was a tense game played out in front of a crowd of 389 fans at The Nest, who were treated to some top quality football.

Chances were at a premium, although City were indebted to a brilliant goal-line clearance from defender Chardonnay Johnston just before half-time, with her keeper stranded after a mid-air collision.

Bryony Williams was a brick in between the posts for the Canaries, getting behind everything that the visitors threw at her.

City: Williams, Johnston, Parker, Larkins, Todd, Smith, Snelling, Russell, Knights, Cook, Flye. Subs: Ward, George, Harper, Gooding, Gambell.