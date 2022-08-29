City ladies show the art of digging deep for points

Norwich City Ladies showed another side of their character as they made it two wins from two at the start of their new season.

Having opened with a 4-1 win at Cambridge United, they passed a very different test when they beat Actonians by a single goal.

It was tough going in the heat of the afternoon against good quality opponents: it was a magnificent long-range strike by Rebecca Russell that won it with 20 minutes remaining, but this was more a game of attrition and patience and concentration than a full-on thriller

Not that it will matter too much: not every afternoon is going to be one-way traffic and as City’s manager, Shaun Howes, rightly pointed out, Actonians are no pushovers.

“I thought for the first 30 minutes we were better than them, I thought we played really well,” he said.

“We lost a bit of energy and went really flat for 10 minutes towards the end of the half. We came out second half and they were always going to make it difficult for us. They are a very good team, but we knew if we just stayed in the game we would get the opportunity.

“Last week we played really well and deserved to win, this week we showed loads of resilience, loads of character, defended brilliantly and got the win.”

That obstinate refusal to let the opposition pass was highlighted just before half-time, when a cross from the left saw keeper Bryony Williams collide with defenders and attackers, who all ended up in one colourful heap. The loose ball fell to Jasmine Williamson but the excellent Chardonnay Johnson somehow cleared her shot off the line.

The efforts of those two exemplified the defensive approach.

“Their determination not to concede is huge, you can see that,” said Howes. “They take real pride in that and we work really hard on that. We just say, you have got to be determined, don’t give them opportunities. If they do, do your best to try and stop them.

“I do think we needed to do more going forward, potentially, today. I thought the gaps between our midfielders and our forwards were too big, but they had a lot of possession and it was hot on that pitch as well, so for them to grind that one out is huge.

“We would love to play our football every week, but sometimes the opposition don’t allow you to do it so you have got to change your game plan. We went into the second half knowing we had to keep it tight and get an opportunity to break on the counter-attack and when we got that opportunity, we had to take care of the ball.

"To keep a clean sheet against that front line and get the win is a massive confidence win for them. We talk about evidence and now they have got two bits of evidence that they can play good football and win a game and they can grind a game out and win.”

Howes will be looking for a third piece of evidence when City head to the FDC in Bowthorpe to take on local rivals Wymondham Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

While there is temptation for managers to rotate their squad with games in such close proximity, time-wise, Howes has an open mind.

“It is going to be tough for the girls because they are not used to playing Sunday-Tuesday, but we now have a sports therapist in who is going to put them through a good rehab workout, but again when you are winning it becomes less tiresome.

“I would love to rotate but I am a great believer if they deserve to play, they deserve to play so if someone plays really well on a Sunday but then doesn’t perform well in training sessions I have got to look at that, but the people who play will have deserved it.”

