'This club is always about the fans' - City's special kit praised by supporters

Published: 10:04 AM April 25, 2021

Norwich City have released a special edition kit dedicated to their fans. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City's limited edition shirt dedicated to their supporters has been met with praise on social media.

In a week that saw the ' Big Six' attempt to break away and form a European Super League, City have once again reinforced their commitment to the fans by making a special shirt in their honour.



This season has been played behind closed doors, but the Canaries remain on course to secure the title, with a win against Reading at Carrow Road enough to see them crowned champions.

Their new kit will be worn for that fixture, with £5 from every purchase being donated to various crowd funding initiatives, including the ‘Atmosphere Generation’ group, with the aim of improving the stadium experience at Carrow Road for supporters when they are allowed to return.

Modelled by City stars TIm Krul, Josh Martin, Teemu Pukki, Alex Tettey and Todd Cantwell, the kit is designed in celebration to the club's fans who have been forced to watch their beloved team from home.

