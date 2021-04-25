Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries 'keeping tabs' on Young Boys defender

Video

Links to centre backs continue ahead of the summer window, with Norwich City reportedly keeping tabs on Young Boys defender Ali Camara.

The 23-year-old is a Guinean international and boasts some impressive performance data in the Swiss Super League this season.

Camara has been an impressive performer in a dominant Young Boys side this season, and has drastically improved his passing ability throughout the current campaign. He also holds some really strong defensive metrics that would possibly flag him up to City's recruitment team.

TeamTalk are reporting that City are one of a few teams monitoring Camara's progress. Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham are also tracking the defender.

Camara has played 27 times for Young Boys this season, and would just about qualify for a work permit due to their participation in both the Champions League and the Europa League this season.

The defender is nicknamed 'Pique' after his footballing idol and joined the Swiss champions in 2018. Camara is contracted to the club until 2022.

He began his career in Israel, playing for top-flight side Hapoel Ra'anana before joining Young Boys. Camara has played a major role in their three successive Super League titles and the club look on course to achieve another this season.

VERDICT: This is the third link to a centre-back in as many days for the Canaries and outlines their intentions ahead of the summer window as they step up preparations for Premier League football.

Camara's contractual situation and performance data indicate he is a player that would interest City, but if the interest from Liverpool and Arsenal is genuine, it would seem unlikely that the Guinean international will end up at Carrow Road.

That said, Dimitris Giannoulis was also linked to a host of top clubs, but City timed their run to perfection to land the Greek international.

Defence is an area the club will look to address this summer after a host of injuries picked up by Christoph Zimmermann as well as Ben Gibson being sidelined with ankle ligament damage. Young Andrew Omobamidele has partnered Grant Hanley in the last six matches.

Camara's age, pedigree and quality does align with those the Canaries seek in any new recruit.