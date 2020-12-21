Norwich City loan watch: Weekend to forget for City loan exports as ex-Canaries striker nets against Sinani's side

Video

Published: 3:14 PM December 21, 2020

Norwich City attacker Daniel Sinani is on loan in Belgium's top tier Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was an enduring weekend for Norwich City's loan exports, with not a single player on the right end of a result. There was a familiar Canaries name on the scoresheet as Danel Sinani's Waasland-Beveren lost 3-0 to Royal Antwerp in Belgium however.

Sinani has been in and out of the starting XI in recent weeks, but was deployed as a left-winger in the fixture against the four-time Belgian champions. The Luxembourg international played 90 minutes.

Former City striker Dieumerci Mbokani scored the third goal on the stroke of half-time. The 35-year-old netted his seventh league goal after capitalising on a loose back pass and rounding the keeper to tap in.

Sam McCallum continues his run in Coventry City's starting XI after playing the entirety of their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. The 20-year-old enjoyed a competitive battle with opposite number Kadeem Harris and looked solid defensively. His long throws were a useful weapon for the Sky Blues.

Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 to Stoke City on Saturday with City loanee Tom Trybull starting in central midfield.

The German offered stability in midfield but left plenty to be desired from a defensive perspective. Some Rovers supporters want to see an increased tempo in his play whilst they are in possession.

Speculation of a January move persists for Carlton Morris at MK Dons and Russell Martin's side have suffered consecutive defeats in League One. The 25-year-old failed to get on the scoresheet as Dons were beaten 1-0 by Plymouth Argyle.

Timm Klose didn't have any more joy in the Swiss Super League. A week that included a midweek fixture against Young Boys saw title-chasing Basel record only a single point.

The 32-year-old was part of the defence that kept a clean sheet against St. Gallen on Saturday. The goalless draw moves the Swiss giants up to second in the table.

Philip Heise may be surplus to requirements at Carrow Road but he continues to be a regular for Bundesliga Two side Karlsruher. He was deployed at left-back in their 4-1 defeat to Erzegebirge, leaving them 14th in the table.

There was FA Trophy heartbreak for City duo Louis Lomas and Caleb Richards this weekend, with both Slough Town and Kidderminster Harriers being knocked out in the second round.

Aidan Fitzpatrick came on in the 16th minute of Queen of the South’s 2-0 loss away to Greenock Morton. They now sit rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Championship.