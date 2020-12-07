Norwich City loan watch: Morris nets a stunning individual goal despite Dons defeat

Video

Published: 11:34 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 11:37 AM December 7, 2020

Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris scored a stunning individual goal for MK Dons despite being on the wrong side of a 2-1 defeat to Accrington Stanley.

The 24-year-old picked the ball up from inside his own half before surging into the penalty area, shrugging off Stanley defenders, before coolly finishing at the near post.

Morris appears to be recapturing his form at Stadium MK after manager Russell Martin dropped him to the bench a few weeks ago. This was a complete performance from City's FA Youth Cup winner, who was hard to shake off the ball and caused Accrington constant problems.

Sam McCallum was part of Coventry's 3-1 victory over Paul Warne's Rotherham United at St Andrews on Saturday. The left wing-back responded well after struggling against Derby County last week and competed well against physical opposition.

Tom Trybull was replaced in the second half as Blackburn Rovers scored a late equaliser to nick a 2-2 draw against Brentford. The German was visibly irate at being withdrawn early as the sacrifice for another defender to come on after Darragh Lenihan was sent off.

Akin Famewo returned from injury to start for the first time in over a month as the Addicks drew with Shrewsbury in League One. - Credit: PA

Charlton Athletic were boosted by the return of Akin Famewo following more than a month out with a hamstring injury. The commanding centre-back started his first game since limping out of the Addicks 2-0 victory over Pompey. Lee Bowyer's men drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town to keep them in the League One Play-Off places.

FC Basel responded to their defeat to Lugano last week with a 1-0 victory over Servette in the Swiss Super League. City loanee Timm Klose played the entirety of the game and was booked as they kept a clean sheet. Former City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel made the bench.

Dan Adshead was substituted after 67 minutes as SC Telstar were beaten 2-1 by Cambuur. Elsewhere, Danel Sinani was an unused substitute as Waasland-Beveren beat Royal Excel Mouscron 2-1.

Philip Heise played 90 minutes as Karlsruher beat Osnabruck 2-1 in the Bundesliga Two. Heise is surplus to requirements at Carrow Road and has another two years on his deal at Carrow Road.