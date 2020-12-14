Norwich City loan watch: Martin praises 'driving force' Morris as MK draw with Burton Albion

Published: 11:27 AM December 14, 2020

Carlton Morris' loan spell at MK Dons has been full of 'ups and downs' according to Dons boss Russell Martin. - Credit: PA

MK Dons boss Russell Martin described Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris as the driving force behind their equaliser against Burton Albion in League One on Saturday.

City legend Martin believes the 24-year-old 'carried the team' as his side searched for a leveller after falling behind in the first-half to the Brewers. Morris played a key role in an improved second-half performance and was the subject of praise from his manager after the game.

"He has been outstanding. At times, he looks like he's carrying the team. He's a top performer at this level, but it has been frustrating for him, a bit up and down," Martin told the MK Citizen.

"When he really plays, he's outstanding and he works so hard for the team, I think that's why he doesn't get as many goals as he would like or he should, but he has been great for us."

Martin praised Morris' contribution in their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

Sam McCallum continues to improve in the Championship for Coventry City. The left-back grew in confidence throughout the encounter as Mark Robins' men recorded a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite the Canaries currently playing with Jacob Sorensen at left-back, the 20-year-old isn't set for a Carrow Road recall in January. City feel as though his development is best suited to an exposure to the second-tier under Robins, a coach, who is admired and trusted by the Canaries' hierarchy.

Two Canaries loan export met in Belgium as Waasland-Beveren beat KV Mechelen 3-2. Rocky Bushiri was an unused substitute for the hosts with Danel Sinani also left amongst the substitutes. Melvin Sitti wasn't named in the matchday squad.

Timm Klose scored his first goal for FC Basel in midweek and followed that up with a clean sheet as the 12-time Swiss Super League champions beat FC Vaduz 2-0 to move up to second in the league table.

Sam McCallum is continuing to impress under Mark Robins at Coventry City. - Credit: PA

Former Canaries striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel started the game for Basel and assisted the opening goal.

In Scotland, another ex-City attacker was on the scoresheet as Hearts thrashed Aidan Fitzpatrick's Queen of the South 6-1. City's young winger was replaced after 62 minutes.

Elsewhere, Philip Heise played the entirety of Karlsruher's 2-1 defeat to Dusseldorf and Archie Mair and Simon Power both featured as Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn held table-topping Torquay United to a goalless draw as supporters returned to the Walks.