Norwich City - a look at the long throw experts

Published: 1:05 PM September 2, 2021

It’s an art form which isn’t quite as common place in football as it was back in the black and white days.

The long throw expert is now something of a rarity. Certain managers – with certain styles – love a long throw in – it's as good as a corner once you get down the far end of the pitch. For others - perhaps those of a more artistic bent - it’s a throwback to hoofball.

But there’s no doubt that, in the right hands, the long throw is a dangerous weapon – and it seems City have acquired a man well versed in the skill in Mathias Normann, who fired in a few for Norway against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

He’s not the first Canaries player to have it in his armoury. Here we take a look at a few other City long throw experts.

The multi-talented Graham Paddon - Credit: Archant Library

GRAHAM PADDON

Better known for his considerable talents with his feet, Paddon could fire in a rocket or two. Duncan Forbes once said he had “the most fantastic left foot” but added: “He had a huge long throw. We used to practise moves at the old training pitch at Trowse. He would take the throw, I would flick it back with my head and there'd be someone coming in behind to score.”

Michael Rose during his scoring debut against Hartlepool - Credit: Archant Library

MICHAEL ROSE

Scored on his debut in 2009/10 – a 2-1 home win over Hartlepool – but manager Paul Lambert had omitted to tell any of the team that Rose was a long-throw expert.

"I think a few of the lads were surprised by it as the gaffer hadn't mentioned it," he said afterwards. “The first one was from a corner so I told Michael Nelson to stay up there. I don't think he thought I could throw it that far and it went over the top of him. Maybe that's something we'll work on in training now the lads know I've got it."

Midfielder Korey Smith said: “I didn't know he had it. It's always a good weapon to have. I was standing waiting for a short one, Michael Nelson went up and it even went over his head."

Leigh Bromby - short stay, long throw - Credit: Archant Library

LEIGH BROMBY

The defender played just five games for City during a loan from Sheffield Wednesday in 2003, but his reputation preceded him. No surprise to many that he teamed up with Aidy Boothroyd at Watford in 2008 – 58 seconds into his debut his long throw teed up a Watford goal.

The label ‘long throw expert’ obviously doesn’t suit everyone. "Sometimes I get pigeon-holed as someone who throws the ball a long way," said Bromby. “That’s not what I'm about.”

MARC TIERNEY

The former Canaries left back discovered his talent in his early days, at Shrewsbury.

“One of the managers, he had his crazy moments and he decided one of the fellows had a ridiculously long throw and to teach the rest of the team how to do this throw, so it came out of nothing and it has ended up as something I can use to at least get in the box,” he said. “Personally I don't think I have got a particularly long throw – it's not Delap-esque I don't think, but if it means on a quick counter I can throw it in behind the full-back and we can get going, so be it.”

Tierney's long throw helped tee up goal number five when Colchester won 7-1 at Carrow Road on the opening day of the 2009-10 season.

Norwich City youngster Sam McCallum - Credit: Jason Dawson

SAM McCALLUM

The youngster is on loan at QPR and has yet to play a league game for Norwich. If he does, he can call on ‘the weapon’.

Our own Connor Southwell saw McCallum in action for Coventry and in a scouting report wrote: “The 19-year-old also displayed a secret weapon that City can utilise should he become a first-team regular; a long throw. McCallum's wasn't deployed in a way that Stoke City opted to use it when they possessed Rory Delap, instead, he used his to break lines and help progress Coventry up the pitch. It was used positively, in a way that relieved pressure and helped them build from the second ball.”

Jon Otsemobor in action - Credit: Archant Library

JON OTSEMOBOR

Sometimes a player has a reputation of having a long-throw – but when it appears it’s a bit of a damp squib. Otsemobor was one – he had the weapon but rarely brought it out of the holster.