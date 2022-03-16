Gallery
Canaries in focus: warming up for work at the Lotus Training Centre
Published: 5:26 PM March 16, 2022
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Norwich City players were out on the training field at Colney as the long wait goes on for their next Premier League game.
After City's defeat at Leeds on Sunday, there is a break of 20 days before they are in action again - at Brighton on Saturday, April 2.
Action is paused because of an international break, during which time City boss Dean Smith will see up to 14 players leave Norfolk to meet up with their national team colleagues.
The gates to Colney were open on Wednesday so photographer Sonya Duncan and videographer Adam Harvey accepted the invitation to go and spend some time on the touchlines.