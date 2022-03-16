Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Canaries in focus: warming up for work at the Lotus Training Centre

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:26 PM March 16, 2022
Training session for Norwich City - Jon Rowe

Jon Rowe stretching before some hard work begins - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City players were out on the training field at Colney as the long wait goes on for their next Premier League game.

After City's defeat at Leeds on Sunday, there is a break of 20 days before they are in action again - at Brighton on Saturday, April 2.

Action is paused because of an international break, during which time City boss Dean Smith will see up to 14 players leave Norfolk to meet up with their national team colleagues.

The gates to Colney were open on Wednesday so photographer Sonya Duncan and videographer Adam Harvey accepted the invitation to go and spend some time on the touchlines.

Przemyslaw Placheta on the turn - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ben Gibson - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pierre Lees-Melou - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Warming up - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pierre Lees-Melou - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Keeping warm

Ben Gibson gives chase

Dimitris Giannoulous - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kieran Dowell - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On the run - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Face to face

Josh Sargent - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Josh Sargent - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Przemyslaw Placheta - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Training time - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Josh Sargent

Christos Tzolis


