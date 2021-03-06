Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Luton Town - all you need to know 

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM March 6, 2021   
Grant Hanley of Norwich in action against Luton

Grant Hanley in action during Norwich City's defeat at Luton in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking for their seventh straight win when they take on Luton Town (Saturday, 3pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.      

   
Team news   

Midfielder Todd Cantwell trained yesterday after missing two games with a calf injury. If he came through ok, he will be available. Otherwise there are no new injury concerns. Marco Stiepermann played again for the development squad on Friday after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus. 

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is out with an ankle injury while Sonny Bradley is a major doubt.  

Form guide 

Norwich (first): W-W-W-W-W 

Luton (13th): L-L-D-W-W 

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke

Norwich Coty head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Luton 

"They are a side that switches their base formation so much in between games and in games. They will give it a real go and we need to be there with a top class performance."


The Norwich players in the pre match huddle before the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road

The Norwich players in the pre match huddle before the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

December 2, 2020 

Luton Town 3 Norwich City 1 

George Moncur put the Hatters ahead on 15 minutes but it was all square four minutes later when Emi Buendia scored from the penalty spot. Matty Pearson fired Luton ahead three minutes later and a James Collins penalty two minutes after the interval earned Luton all three points. 

Rotherham v Norwich City at the New York Stadium

Referee David Webb awards Norwich City a penalty at Rotherham's New York Stadium earlier this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

David Webb 

Had 27 league and cup games this season and shown 70 yellow cards and four reds, he first of which was in City’s October win at Rotherham when he sent off Angus MacDonald. 


How can I watch? 
The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   


Prediction      

Luton have won both meetings this season, in EFL Cup and league... can see this being a frustrating 1-1 draw. 




