Norwich City in the 1990s: Remember this home game against the Hatters?

Ben Craske

Published: 4:00 PM October 19, 2022
NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Surely that's a high boot, referee? - Credit: Archant Library

Rewind to January 20, 1996 and relive Norwich City's home game against Luton Town.

Today we are taking a trip down memory lane and visiting Carrow Road in the mid-90s. 

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Close-up action between City and Luton - Credit: Archant Library

It was a bitterly cold day at Carrow Road, with 12,474 in attendance to watch perhaps the biggest surprise of the day as City’s hopes of reawakening their promotion challenge suffered a body blow when they lost 1-0 to bottom of the table Luton.

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Taking a tumble - Credit: Archant Library

Defeat was bad enough, but there was a hefty helping of salt rubbed in the wound - the only goal of the game was scored by former Ipswich Town star Bontcho Guentchev from the penalty spot after 33 minutes. 

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Robert Fleck tries to block a clearance - Credit: Archant Library

Guentchev was brought down by John Polston after he had been given the benefit of a tight offside decision that allowed him to sprint clear from the halfway line before rounding keeper Bryan Gunn. 

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Aerial action - Credit: Archant Library

The Bulgarian duly got back on his feet before sending Gunn the wrong way from the spot with what was the visitors’ only real effort of note until the dying minutes when Gunn saved well from Mitchell Thomas and Guentchev. 

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Heads up - Credit: Archant Library

City huffed and puffed, but despite enjoying the vast majority of possession, goalkeeper Ian Feuer was only truly tested by Neil Adams’ 54th-minute drive, followed by another effort from the same player in the dying seconds. 

It left City eighth in the Division One table after 28 games.

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Eyes on the ball

Team: Gunn, Bradshaw (Scott 72), Bowen (Newman 72), Molby, Polston, Prior, Adams, Fleck, Ward, Eadie (Goss 4), O’Neill.  

Attendance: 12,474.

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Keeper's ball - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC Vs Luton Town_20th Jan 1996.

Close-up action between City and Luton - Credit: Archant Library


