'Good day all round' - City shake off Luton demons

Opinion

Published: 5:55 PM March 6, 2021

Norwich City recorded their seventh successive victory at Carrow Road with a win over Luton Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Prior to this afternoon, seeing Luton Town appear on the fixture list would have been enough to send shivers down the spines of Norwich City supporters.

It's been a rarity this season, but the Hatters had City's number on two occasions as they recorded two victories in both cup and league this season. This time out, Daniel Farke's side asserted their dominance and controlled large portions of the game.

Teemu Pukki's 19th and 20th goals of the season plus a second-half strike from Todd Cantwell secured their seventh consecutive win against a heavily rotated Luton side.

Farke's side's march towards an instant return to the top-flight continues.City's boss has spoken about City's need to reach 80 points to secure their place in the play-offs, now they sit just four points from that target.

They now travel to out of form Sheffield Wednesday next weekend hoping to continue their Championship dominance.