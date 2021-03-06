Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

'Good day all round' - City shake off Luton demons

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:55 PM March 6, 2021   
Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Norwich City recorded their seventh successive victory at Carrow Road with a win over Luton Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Prior to this afternoon, seeing Luton Town appear on the fixture list would have been enough to send shivers down the spines of Norwich City supporters.












It's been a rarity this season, but the Hatters had City's number on two occasions as they recorded two victories in both cup and league this season. This time out, Daniel Farke's side asserted their dominance and controlled large portions of the game. 

Teemu Pukki's 19th and 20th goals of the season plus a second-half strike from Todd Cantwell secured their seventh consecutive win against a heavily rotated Luton side. 

Farke's side's march towards an instant return to the top-flight continues.City's boss has spoken about City's need to reach 80 points to secure their place in the play-offs, now they sit just four points from that target.

They now travel to out of form Sheffield Wednesday next weekend hoping to continue their Championship dominance. 













Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and Brentford manager Thomas Frank

The road to glory - 12 games which will decide Norwich City's fate

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championsh

City boss on secret of Buendia’s success

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki celebrates Norwich City's previous Championship title win with Daniel Farke in 2019

Video

‘I only have one goal’ - Pukki on what drives him on

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Video

City star 'to reject' advances from Jamaica national team

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus