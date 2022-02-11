Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Going to the City game? Why not stop by for a goody bag?

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:35 PM February 11, 2022
Updated: 3:07 PM February 11, 2022
EDP & Evening news goodie bags. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Why not stop by for a goody bag on the way to Carrow Road? - Credit: Archant

Are you heading to the game at Carrow Road on Saturday?

If so, stop by one of our three Eastern Daily Press goody bag stands and grab yourself a treat for the game! It's Norwich v Manchester City - it's going to be tasty as well. 

Inside our £2 goody bags you'll get: the Eastern Daily Press, the Norwich Evening News, a packet of Kettle crisps, popcorn, a chocolate bar and a bottle of water - what a bargain! 

Plus, did you know you can also now pay via contactless payments? 

Also, for Saturday only, head down to our main stand outside the stadium and take a picture of yourself with our new selfie board. Once you've taken your photo you can submit it via email to ENphoto@archant.co.uk or on twitter with the hashtag #cityseflie. All photo's will be published in the Norwich Evening News on Tuesday, February 15.

Norwich News

