Robin Sainty: Analysing the white hot heat of Manchester City

Opinion

It’s easy to see why Manchester City are sitting on top of the Premier League this season.

They are almost without flaw, but strangely lacking in any real passion as a result.

Last Saturday was like watching 11 white clad cyborgs following their faultless programming as they systematically crushed the life from a City team which had shown plenty of grit, despite the huge gulf in class.

They were on a different level to any team I’ve seen at Carrow Road for many years and certainly had no need of the help on offer from an embarrassingly sycophantic refereeing display from Andre Marriner, culminating in a penalty decision which would have been unlikely to cross his mind had it been for a club outside the top six and was justifiably described as “pathetic” by Dean Smith after the game.

There is no disgrace in losing to a team that good, but Norwich didn’t help themselves by committing silly mistakes. Having worked hard to keep the visitors to a single goal at half-time they needed to start the second half well, but actually had possession six times in the three minutes before Phil Foden’s killer goal and gave it away through sloppy passing on each occasion.

Against lesser teams they might have got away with it, but not against one as ruthless as this, but this profligacy in possession has been a consistent theme and one that I’m sure Smith is working on.

There was a fair degree of criticism on social media after the game for Max Aarons and, to a lesser extent, Brandon Williams for the amount of space Manchester City’s wide players had on switch passes, but that fails to take into account either Norwich’s defensive strategy or what the visitors were doing to disrupt it.

Since Smith has had pretty much a full squad to work, with each full-back has clearly been asked to tuck in close to the centre back on his side when the ball is on the opposite flank, making the back four as compact as possible.

That makes it harder for opponents to play a channel pass, and, while it offers an easy option to switch play, the time it takes the ball to arrive should give the full-back a chance to get across and the wide player on that side to drop in to double up on the opposing winger.

Smith talks a lot about limiting scoring areas, and players are clearly much less likely to score from wide areas than if they can run into channels, unless they are allowed to cut inside onto a stronger foot, as Wilfried Zaha was against Palace.

Josh Sargent tries to stop Raheem Sterling - an exercise that didn't meet with much success - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The problem for Aarons, in particular, on Saturday was two-fold. Firstly, Josh Sargent was less diligent in his tracking back than Milot Rashica on City’s left, and, secondly, Manchester City had such dominance of possession that both their full-backs were able to play as auxiliary wingers, meaning that he was often having to deal with two players rather than one.

With Foden and Ilkay Gundogan also regularly drifting into wide areas as well, it was a tough day to be a City full-back as the visitors’ formational fluidity posed huge problems for the Canaries.

Pep Guardiola’s team are a perpetual motion machine as players swap positions and the ball is constantly kept moving to stretch the pitch as wide as possible and force their opponents to run themselves into the ground while chasing shadows.

Unfortunately, City now have to travel to Anfield to face a side who, while different in style to Manchester City, are just as daunting to play against.

It will be another tough test of their resolve as well as their ability, but Smith will have taken heart from how well they stuck to the task last week and will demand the same level of work-rate allied to much better protection of the ball.



