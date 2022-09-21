'In Norwich, my team-mates received me very well' - Nunez on life in Norfolk

Marcelino Nunez has spoken for the first time about life as a Norwich City player.

The 22-year-old midfielder uprooted from his native Chile to move to England in the summer and has started nine of City’s 10 Championship games.

Life's good for Canaries midfielder Marcelino Nunez - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

And he says City’s impressive set-up - and his team-mates - has helped him settle down to a new life.

“I will always be grateful to the Chilean league and UC, which gave me the opportunity to debut,” Nunez said during a media interview ahead of his country’s international friendlies in Morocco and Qatar.

“Thanks to the Chilean league, I was called up for the national team. I have always been grateful for the opportunities they gave me, for example in Católica and the national championship that allowed me to reach the national team.

“In Norwich, my team-mates received me very well, I was impressed by the facilities, the atmosphere and the pitches.

“That helped me a lot in the adaptation. Here in England they have a lot of development in their complexes, they have everything in general, the pitches, the gyms, all that helps a lot.”

Nunez will be hoping to add to his 10 international caps in the coming week: Chile face Morocco in Spain on Friday and Qatar in Austria next Tuesday.

“I am very happy to be part of the national team, and also to handle the demands that the coach asks of us,” said Nunez.

“We trained (on Monday) and it was very intense. It is a privilege to be with the Golden Generation and players like Gary (Medel) that has given everything to our country in terms of football. My dream is to achieve big things like them. Seeing them helps me grow, and that also helped me to adapt so quickly to the English football.”

Chile captain Medel spent the 2013-14 season playing for Cardiff, then managed by former Canaries defender Malky Mackay.

“I see him (Nunez) very motivated, very calm,” said Medel. “He is a very professional player who has always done well when he has come to the national team.

“We will help him to continue improving and be a great leader.”