Remember when Norwich City steamrolled Carlisle in 1971?
- Credit: Archant Library
Step back to October 6, 1971 and relive Norwich City's League Cup home game against Carlisle United.
"It was a spirited performance by the Canaries, whose fans' cup of joy brimmed over at the end with the announcement over the loudspeakers of the signing of David Cross."
In a season that started with a 15-game unbeaten streak, today we are taking a trip down memory lane to Carrow Road for a 4-1 League Cup victory over Carlisle United.
Norwich City dominated the visitors and the four goals came from Trevor Howard, who scored twice, Graham Paddon and Clive Payne.
The victory formed part of the best start to a season for 20 years and fans poured onto the pitch at its conclusion.
Attendance: 17,726.
Final score: Norwich City 4 - Carlisle United 1.
Norwich City lineup:
- Kevin Keelan
- Clive Payne
- Geoffrey Butler
- Dave Stringer
- Duncan Forbes
- Terry Anderson
- Trevor Howard
- Peter Silvester
- Doug Livermore
- Graham Paddon
- Kenneth Foggo
- Steve Govier (sub)
Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below.
