Remember when Norwich City steamrolled Carlisle in 1971?

Ben Craske

Published: 11:26 AM October 5, 2022
NCFC 4 v Carlisle United 1, October 6, 1971. Picture: Archant Library

Step back to October 6, 1971 and relive Norwich City's League Cup home game against Carlisle United.  

"It was a spirited performance by the Canaries, whose fans' cup of joy brimmed over at the end with the announcement over the loudspeakers of the signing of David Cross." 

Trevor Howard scores for Norwich City FC against Carlisle United on October 6, 1971

Trevor Howard slams home the first of Norwich City's four goals against Carlisle in the League Cup at Carrow Road on October 6, 1971. - Credit: Archant Library

In a season that started with a 15-game unbeaten streak, today we are taking a trip down memory lane to Carrow Road for a 4-1 League Cup victory over Carlisle United.

Norwich City dominated the visitors and the four goals came from Trevor Howard, who scored twice, Graham Paddon and Clive Payne. 

Norwich City FC match report of the game against Carlisle on October 6, 1971

The Norwich City vs Carlisle United match report published in the Eastern Daily Press on October 7, 1971 from the Archant newspaper archive available through Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk). - Credit: Archant Library

The victory formed part of the best start to a season for 20 years and fans poured onto the pitch at its conclusion.

Attendance: 17,726.

Final score: Norwich City 4 - Carlisle United 1.

Norwich City lineup:

  • Kevin Keelan
  • Clive Payne
  • Geoffrey Butler
  • Dave Stringer
  • Duncan Forbes
  • Terry Anderson
  • Trevor Howard
  • Peter Silvester
  • Doug Livermore
  • Graham Paddon
  • Kenneth Foggo
  • Steve Govier (sub)

Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below. 

