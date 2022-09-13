Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
GALLERY: Were you at this Norwich City match against Millwall in 1995?

Ben Craske

Published: 5:00 PM September 13, 2022
Robert Fleck of Norwich City gets shoved by Millwall defender Tony Witter in 1995

Flying Scotsman: Carrow Road favourite Robert Fleck gets a less-than-helping hand from Millwall defender Tony Witter during a frustrating goalless draw on September 16, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Step back to September 16, 1995 to relive Norwich City's home game against Millwall. 

At the time, fans wondered whether the club would secure the signature of a certain Scottish striker. 

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

"The question most often posed to me over this last fortnight has been `Are we going to sign Flecky?'," admitted Canary boss Martin O'Neill.

"Most of the calls on this subject actually come from Robert's wife, with a bit of prompting from a squeaky little Scottish accent in the background."

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

The opening twenty minutes saw a flurry of attacks from Norwich City, with Darren Eadie creating several chances down the left. 

But after some initial opportunities, the home team would not test Millwall's goalkeeper Kasey Keller again until the 86th minute. 

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Our report at the time summarised the performance as a "drab top-of-the-table stalemate." 

The Norwich City match report against Millwall from September 1995.

The Norwich City vs Millwall match report published in the Eastern Daily Press on September 18, 1995 from the Archant newspaper archive available through Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk). - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here. 

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995.

NCFC v Millwall (0-0) on 16th September 1995. - Credit: Archant Library


