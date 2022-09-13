GALLERY: Were you at this Norwich City match against Millwall in 1995?
- Credit: Archant Library
Step back to September 16, 1995 to relive Norwich City's home game against Millwall.
At the time, fans wondered whether the club would secure the signature of a certain Scottish striker.
"The question most often posed to me over this last fortnight has been `Are we going to sign Flecky?'," admitted Canary boss Martin O'Neill.
"Most of the calls on this subject actually come from Robert's wife, with a bit of prompting from a squeaky little Scottish accent in the background."
The opening twenty minutes saw a flurry of attacks from Norwich City, with Darren Eadie creating several chances down the left.
But after some initial opportunities, the home team would not test Millwall's goalkeeper Kasey Keller again until the 86th minute.
Our report at the time summarised the performance as a "drab top-of-the-table stalemate."
Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below.
