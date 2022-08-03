Changes at Carrow Road - including an end to betting slips

Norwich City have announced changes to the matchday experience at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

Norwich City have announced a raft of changes to the matchday experience ahead of the first home game of the season at the weekend - including a change for those who like a flutter on the Canaries, and warning about a new lights show.

City host Wigan on Saturday lunchtime, looking for their first points of the season following last weekend's opening day loss at Cardiff.

Another big home crowd is expected - with City issuing a list of changes in the stadium "to improve the matchday experience for all of our fans".

Starting this season, all in-stadium betting will no longer be available, with City encouraging fans to take advantage of our new partnership with Spreadex - which they say offers customers access to financial trading, as well as sportsbook betting and sports spread betting.

Another new partnership has been agreed with AEC Illuminazione, and Carrow Road will showcase new floodlight technology.

The club said on their official website: "The new product integration will enable the club to elevate the matchday operation with plans to incorporate light shows into the pre-match activity and deliver new ways of experiencing Norwich City under the floodlights.

"The club would like to issue a warning that our light shows may trigger seizures in those with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised."

Other changes announced on the club website include:

Matchday experiences

"We have some new matchday experience packages available for fans, including a junior squad experience, perfect for a football team or school to attend a match together. The junior squad will also be the official flag bearers as the players walk out," say the club..

"There will also be the return of mascots and any juniors attending their first game can contact us via our Junior Canaries website to claim a debut goody bag."

Junior Canaries Family FanZone

The FanZone will be returning to Carrow Park with activities including football tennis, and volley ramps - it is exclusively available to 2022/23 members, with timings available on the Junior Canaries website.

Gunn Club

"New to the Gunn Club this season is an electronic check-in for guests, making entry to the stadium smooth and seamless. Guests will need to scan their membership card on arrival. Stuart Bensly will also be this season’s matchday host."

New stadium branding

"On your next visit to the stadium, fans will be able to see the new club branding featuring our new crest and fonts across all four stands."

Retail kiosk

"Matchday shopping has been made even easier with our new walk-in retail kiosk situated in-between the Gunn Club entrance and the Barclay.

"Fans will be able to purchase merchandise such as shirts, scarves and souvenirs. The kiosk will be open two hours prior to kick off and will close when the match starts."

Cashless

"As a continuation from last season, Carrow Road will remain a cashless stadium, only accepting payment by card."



