What is the current state of play in Norwich City's midfield?

Several questions remain over Norwich City's midfield heading into the new season.

There's been emotional goodbyes, injuries and a shift in outlook. Now, attentions will begin to turn to incomings and the Premier League. Connor Southwell assesses the current state of play in central midfield for Norwich City.

The current options

Midfield was a troublesome position for Daniel Farke in the Premier League.

City were well-stocked with technically proficient midfield options, including Moritz Leitner, Mario Vrancic and Tom Trybull, but lacked physicality. In the end, Farke settled on a pairing of Alex Tettey and Kenny McLean.

Ibrahim Amadou was brought in to address the lack of physicality but ended up being drafted into the back four after numerous injury problems. Relegation followed and high up on the summer wishlist was an injection of variation, energy and physicality.

Oliver Skipp and Jacob Sorensen arrived. Lukas Rupp was moved back into his natural position. Farke found himself with different players for different occasions, but settled on a partnership of Skipp and McLean.

Now City face a situation whereby their two starting central midfield options may not be available, or in Skipp's case, at the club for the beginning of next season.

Who is definitely in?

McLean has been one of City's most consistent performers since the turn of the year, and has the energy to perform in the top-flight.

The Scot has set the tempo at times and offered plenty in terms of defensive and attacking contributions. Farke labelled him as 'irreplaceable' last year and, if he can recover in time for the beginning of the Premier League campaign, then he seems a nailed-on starter.

Rupp's season has been scuppered by niggly injuries after a positive start but he has shown himself to be a versatile and talented option this season. He will be a useful squad member in the top-flight.

Very few of Sorensen's appearances in yellow and green have come in central midfield. His composure and technical ability have been evident during his stint at left-back. Pre-season will be an ideal moment for the Dane to stake his claim, but he still feels like somewhat of a project.

He's a player liked by Farke and with obvious ability, hopefully that is showcased more in his natural position.

Who is definitely out?

For the first time in a decade, City begin a new season without experienced campaigner Alex Tettey, someone who has spanned eras, managers and styles of play.

He commands respect and offers stability, now Stuart Webber and his recruitment team have to find someone capable of replacing him.

Mario Vrancic has also departed the club at the end of his contract, and despite his moments of class to decide games, the Bosnian is a graphic illustration of how Farke has tweaked the way his midfield operates compared to when he arrived initially.

Vrancic was brought in as someone capable of executing Farke's style of play on the pitch, but his lack of mobility and the club's adaptation of profile in the centre of the pitch has seen his time at the club come to a close.

Now, attentions will turn to physicality rather than pure technical ability, although that remains an important trait for any prospective new arrival to have.

Whose future is uncertain?

The Oliver Skipp question will be one that dominates much of the summer discourse.

After a season of such consistency and importance to the City side who claimed the title, many will be wondering whether the Canaries can re-sign the 20-year-old on another season-long loan from Tottenham.

With Jose Mourinho gone and another new era being assembled in north London, it feels like any decision on Skipp will be a late one. Webber left the door ajar for his return this summer in a statement announcing his return to his parent club, but his performances have been of a standard that would see him at least compete for a starting spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It may hinge on playing assurances. Skipp is a mature and switched on young player who will understand the importance of consistent game time for his development. If that can't be guaranteed, then surely a loan would be a better step at present.

All the current noises indicate a loan return is unlikely, given Spurs' desire to appoint a younger coach intent of providing their academy talent with a chance. But that could change during the summer.

Make no mistake, City will be knocking at the door, but will have to plan for life without Skipp, at least initially. Any decision would be made late into the window, so the Canaries will need to have contingency plans in place.

Rumoured targets

City believe they require a more physical side to be able to compete in the Premier League this time around.

That was stark during Project Restart as both sides lined up on the touchline during those enforced drink breaks. The club have subsequently invested in new technology to help uncover players who boast impressive metrics from an athletic perspective.

Physicality isn't just about physical size. It's a lot more nuanced than that. It can involve the length of a sprint, or ability to keep running at a certain pace amongst several other aspects.

Links to midfielders have, so far, been sparse. Only Cardiff midfielder Will Vaulks and Ozan Tufan, it has been very quiet on that front to date.

Vaulks isn't a player City are interested in at this stage, despite reports to the contrary.

City fans should be assured that any players who arrives will have ticked numerous boxes and undergone due diligence before being pictured holding the shirt. Webber will be keen to ensure Farke has the options to mix and match depending on opponent next season.