Norwich City v Millwall - some things you should know

Opinion

Any previous?

Two years ago, when the teams last met, they couldn’t produce a goal between them in 180 minutes of football.

Curious that, because there had been 11 in the two games in 2018-19 and seven the previous season. In 2014-15 there were a dozen – all but two scored by the Canaries.

Apart from that goalless aberration, it’s been a fixture which has generally delivered.

The 2014-15 season was an anomaly – City were 6-1 home winners on Boxing Day, with two each for Bradley Johnson and Gary Hooper, with Steven Whittaker and Cameron Jerome also on the scoresheet. Three months later, Jonny Howson bagged a brace, with Hooper scoring from the spot and Wes Hoolahan adding a fourth in a 4-1 win.

The Lions hit four without reply in their Den in August 2017, while the November 2018 match at Carrow Road was a real 4-3 cracker – it went 0-1, 1-1, 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, and then, in time added on it jumped to 4-3 with Jordan Rhodes equalising and Teemu Pukki getting his second to win it. Hard to believe it was only 1-0 to the visitors at half-time.

How’s it going for Millwall?

Pretty good – the Lions are fifth in the Championship table and, in their last two games especially, have shown some bite. They were 2-0 down at home to Coventry on Saturday, but turned it around to win 3-2 with a goal five minutes from time. It looked bleak on Tuesday when they trailed Swansea 2-0 going into the final minute, but amazingly, Millwall earned a point through two own goals.

How was last season?

Very good – Millwall finished ninth. They had a really good run in February and March when they were unbeaten in eight games and they closed in on the play-off positions. A win over relegated Peterborough meant Millwall went into the final-day meeting with Bournemouth still in with a chance of a top-six spot, but a 1-0 loss ended their hopes.

Star man

Charlie Cresswell

Joined on loan from Leeds last month and made an immediate impact scoring both goals in the opening day win over Stoke.

"As a young player making his Millwall debut, Charlie Cresswell showed us what he is all about,” said Lions boss Gary Rowett. "It wasn't just the goals, as impressive as they were with the way he attacked both goals, it was the way he defended.”

Millwall are missing a few strikers through injury so might need his help again.

Manager

Gary Rowett

Millwall manager Gary Rowett - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

On his fifth managerial job, having started at Burton, where his efforts saw him return in October 2014 to Birmingham, where he had played. Turned the Blues around, but was controversially sacked a little over two years later, with the Blues seventh in the Championship – because the club had changed hands. Joined another former club, Derby, taking them to a play-off final where they lost to Fulham. Joined Stoke in May 2018, but it didn’t work out and he left eight months later. Joined Millwall in October, 2019, and has had finishes of eighth, 11th and ninth.

Busy summer?

Plenty of ins and outs. Jed Wallace is a big loss, going to West Brom on a free. Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton came in on loan from Leeds, while Benik Afobe, who a dozen goals when on loan last season, joined on a permanent deal from Stoke

Season forecast

Again, courtesy of our friends at FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted Millwall will finish 14th.

“Millwall have conceded just 129 goals in Gary Rowett’s 125 league games in charge; their defensive reliability is almost a given. Chief creator Wallace has left: resultant disruption can be minimised if Fortuna Sittard attacker Flemming proves the man he’s billed to be.

The FourFourTwo magazine predicted the club to finish in ninth place for the 2021/22 Championship campaign – and that was indeed the correct position.

Our prediction

Very tough game – Millwall will be confident. 2-2.