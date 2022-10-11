Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Were you at this Norwich City home game against Millwall in 2005?

Ben Craske

Published: 11:16 AM October 11, 2022
Darren Huckerby is brought down by Jamis Vincent for the penalty during Norwich vs Millwall in 2005

Norwich City V Millwall 2005, Huckerby is brought down by Jamis Vincent for the penalty. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Rewind to October 15, 2005 and relive Norwich City's home game against Millwall.

"Norwich City's indifferent home form is once again firmly in the spotlight today - thanks to the antics of a man a good proportion of the Carrow Road regulars just love to hate." 

Andy Marshall, reviled since his departure for Portman Road in 2001, returned to Carrow Road to face his former club wearing the Lions' badge.

Andy Marshall disputes the penalty with the referee when Norwich played Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005.

Andy Marshall disputes the penalty decision with the referee when Norwich played Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

The ex-Canaries keeper made an embarrassing blunder to gift Dean Ashton an easy goal but redeemed himself for the travelling away fans by saving Darren Huckerby's penalty late in the second half.

Dean Ashton rises for a header in the Norwich City V Millwall home game at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. 

Dean Ashton rises for a header in the Norwich City V Millwall home game at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Andy Marshall saves Darren Huckerby's penalty on October 15, 2005 during the Norwich City V Millwall game at Carrow Road.

Andy Marshall saves Darren Huckerby's penalty on October 15, 2005 during the Norwich City V Millwall game at Carrow Road. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Commenting on the failure to convert the spot kick, manager Nigel Worthington said:

"It's frustrating that we didn't take all three points but I am not going to criticise Darren. 

A tackle flies in towards Jason Jarrett during Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005.

A tackle flies in towards Jason Jarrett during the Coca Cola Championship game Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Gary Doherty stands his ground during the home game at Carrow Road against Millwall on October 15, 2005.

Gary Doherty stands his ground during the home game at Carrow Road against Millwall on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Paul McVeigh in action during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005

Paul McVeigh in action during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

"He had the courage to pick the ball up when there were a lot of shenanigans going on. That is par for the course and he will be the last one to use that as an excuse.

"But what I would really love now is for someone to put the ball down and rip the back of the net off rather than the placing lark we have got at the moment. I am getting really fed up with it." 

An aerial challenge during the Norwich City FC V Millwall game at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005.

An aerial challenge during the Norwich City FC V Millwall game at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Darren Huckerby and Jermaine Wright square up to each other at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005.

Darren Huckerby and Jermaine Wright square up to each other during the Coca Cola League Division One Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Dean Ashton tears down the wing Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005.

Dean Ashton tears down the wing during the Coca Cola Championship Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Attendance: 25,095.

Final score: Norwich City 1 - Millwall 1.

Norwich City lineup:

  • Robert Green
  • Jurgen Colin
  • Gary Doherty
  • Calum Davenport
  • Adam Drury
  • Simon Charlton
  • Jason Jarrett
  • Jim Brennan
  • Paul McVeigh
  • Darren Huckerby
  • Dean Ashton
  • Ian Henderson (sub)

Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below. 

Coca Cola Championship game Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005

The fans at the Coca Cola Championship game Norwich City FC V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

 

Darren Huckerby chases down the ball at Carrow Road during Norwich City FC V Millwall on October 15, 2005

Darren Huckerby chases down the ball at Carrow Road during Norwich City FC V Millwall on October 15, 2005. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City V Millwall 2005, Darren Huckerby and Jamie Vincent contest the football

Darren Huckerby and Jamie Vincent battle it out during Norwich City V Millwall at Carrow Road on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Celebrations by Norwich City players after Dean Ashton scored to equalise during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005.

Celebrations by Norwich City players after Dean Ashton scored to equalise during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

Adam Drury in possession during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005

Adam Drury in possession during Norwich City V Millwall on October 15, 2005. Photo: Simon Finlay. - Credit: Archant Library

