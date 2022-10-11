Gallery
Were you at this Norwich City home game against Millwall in 2005?
- Credit: Archant Library
Rewind to October 15, 2005 and relive Norwich City's home game against Millwall.
"Norwich City's indifferent home form is once again firmly in the spotlight today - thanks to the antics of a man a good proportion of the Carrow Road regulars just love to hate."
Andy Marshall, reviled since his departure for Portman Road in 2001, returned to Carrow Road to face his former club wearing the Lions' badge.
The ex-Canaries keeper made an embarrassing blunder to gift Dean Ashton an easy goal but redeemed himself for the travelling away fans by saving Darren Huckerby's penalty late in the second half.
Commenting on the failure to convert the spot kick, manager Nigel Worthington said:
"It's frustrating that we didn't take all three points but I am not going to criticise Darren.
"He had the courage to pick the ball up when there were a lot of shenanigans going on. That is par for the course and he will be the last one to use that as an excuse.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-City defender axed by West Brom
- 2 City winger Tzolis suffers knee injury
- 3 Omobamidele on Hanley, injuries and City fans
- 4 Test of endurance for City chief
- 5 Terri Westgate: City sitting pretty but we're waiting for the magic to begin
- 6 Sara feeling at home at Norwich after summer move
- 7 Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman
- 8 'I am not him. I won’t try to be Daniel Farke' - Smith on rapport with City fans
- 9 Millwall boss Rowett 'not surprised' by Norwich links to Cresswell
- 10 'We felt a little bit sorry for ourselves' - PNE boss on City onslaught
"But what I would really love now is for someone to put the ball down and rip the back of the net off rather than the placing lark we have got at the moment. I am getting really fed up with it."
Attendance: 25,095.
Final score: Norwich City 1 - Millwall 1.
Norwich City lineup:
- Robert Green
- Jurgen Colin
- Gary Doherty
- Calum Davenport
- Adam Drury
- Simon Charlton
- Jason Jarrett
- Jim Brennan
- Paul McVeigh
- Darren Huckerby
- Dean Ashton
- Ian Henderson (sub)
Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.