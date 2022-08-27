City's added steel face test of its mettle

Columnist

If the win against Huddersfield felt good, the one against Millwall felt even more so, not just because City’s performance was more assured, but also because the opposition were significantly better.

Like last season, Millwall will cause problems for a lot of teams and Dean Smith will be delighted with how his side handled their combination of physicality and work rate to come away with the points.

Josh Sargent’s resurgence continues apace and his new-found confidence in front of goal is great to see. More than anyone he embodies City’s developing style of football which is marrying the neat passing style of the Daniel Farke era with a steely element that the German’s teams often lacked.

Even without an out-and-out ball winner in their midfield, City’s players produced a very effective press against Millwall and opposition players were rarely given time on the ball before either being relieved of possession or forced into poor passes.

They also broke impressively too, not least for the second goal, but were also more effective against Millwall’s breakaways than had been the case against Huddersfield.

There’s no doubt that midfield was the area that City needed to improve significantly after last season and already the arrival of Marcelino Nunez has had an impressive impact. Whilst he is a different type of player, there is something of Emi Buendia about him in the way that he is always looking to get on the ball and get City going forward, and the link-up play from both him and Liam Gibbs has been a big factor in City’s attacking movements becoming more dynamic.

Nunez is already a fan favourite, but another less exalted member of the midfield unit has made a significant contribution as City have started to move through the gears.

Kieran Dowell has quietly gone about his business - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kieran Dowell would have been called a “stroller” back in the 70s. He tends to drift in and out of games and as a result gets a mixed reaction from fans. However, he played a part in all four of City’s goals last week, and his reading of the game is excellent.

That was perfectly illustrated by the second goal against Millwall when he was the first to react to the possibility of Sargent outmuscling two defenders before playing a perfectly-weighted ball into the American’s path for the finish.

There were also signs on Friday night that the engagement of a specialist set-piece coach is starting to have an effect with several corners clearly based around late movement to the near post. The execution may not have been there yet but it’s another facet of City’s play that seems to be moving in the right direction.

The exit from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday is unlikely to have disappointed Smith too much given the rate at which league games are coming, but he will have been grateful to have got some players closer to full fitness and to have another look at the youngsters on the fringe of his squad.

While the left-back situation is still worrying with today’s game offering a choice between an out-of-position midfielder or a player who has spent 45 minutes on the pitch since last season, Smith must be delighted to see so much genuine competition elsewhere, with Angus Gunn putting real pressure on Tim Krul, Gabriel Sara getting sharper by the game and a range of striking options, as well as Isaac Hayden hopefully nearing a return.

However, it’s going to be a really tough test today with Sunderland on a high after promotion and a solid start to the season. City are improving, but just as the negativity after the first three games was overblown, so must the optimism generated by the two wins be tempered.

They’ve done well with a crowd behind them but playing in a hostile Stadium of Light will be a real test of their mettle.