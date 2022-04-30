Spud Thornhill: I am not ready walk out of the door, so who’s with me?

Columnist

Sadly, today could be the day the majority of us Norwich City fans have known for most of this season would come - and, worst of all, prove some of the so-called pundits were right.

Sadly - or should I say stupidly? - I was in the minority. Yes, I do see all things yellow and green, but I honestly believed we would be ok and stay up.

I believed we would’ve learnt from our previous relegation just two years ago. I believed we would not have an horrendous recruitment as bad as last time in the Premier League.

But how wrong could I be?

We could be ok today - results may go our way and we will stave off relegation, but it will only be delaying the inevitable by a week. And if we do get relegated next week, it’ll be on my birthday. Oh, the joys.

Many Norwich fans had seen enough well before the final whistle against Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last week was a difficult time as a Norwich fan. Before the game against Newcastle United, I thought we were going down fighting after our win over Burnley and the spirited performance against Manchester United.

Yet again, how I wrong could I be? It was not the sloppy mistakes we made for the goals that I found frustrating, it was the way the white flag was raised after going one down yet again.

Far too many players have shown their lack of fight. No desire. No passion - especially with so many experienced players on the pitch, which I’m sure hasn’t impressed Dean Smith either.

I’m sick to the death of all the talk from the players week in, week out. The club have said over the last few years that they look into the player and their character. There are far too many players lacking character suitable for a team.

It’s not just on the pitch which is frustrating many people. The timing of the Stuart Webber article, just a day before the Newcastle game, didn’t help, with some of his quotes - especially the one "if 90pc of me is not enough, it’s fine as I’m ready to walk out of the door". That was definitely going to upset many supporters.

Some fans will obviously have many questions for Webber. But it’s his honesty which a lot of us fans thrive for at the club and that’s what we get with Webber. Like it or not.

It appears again I’m in a minority as I don’t have a major issue with his charity plans and his quest in climbing Everest. The Challenge Everest is a massive task and with him raising money for the under-privileged Norfolk children must be respected.

For someone who has run the London Marathon, climbed the National Three Peaks or trekked around the Judean Desert, I know how much you have sacrifice personally and with work commitments to achieve your goals.

You can’t deny Webber with his determination in trying to succeed, not just football but his life goals in general. When I have listened to him over the years, this has come across so much. But has his determination for the club run its course? I’m not sure. One thing we know is he will want to put it right. Starting next season.

Wanting him out is not the answer. Some fans were calling for David McNally to go back in 2014 and when he did go, we replaced him with Jez Moxey. The rest is history.

Despite the tough times over the years I’ve always felt the club can be as strong as any other. Sadly, I’m not sure I can say that at the moment. We, as a club, must make sure we pull together.

No matter how painful it is at the moment, let’s be strong together. We’ve got to be for the sake of next season.

I am not ready walk out of the door, so who’s with me?