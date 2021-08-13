WATCH: PAOK release 33-minute goodbye video to 'Golden Boy' Tzolis

Video

Published: 10:58 AM August 13, 2021

Christos Tzolis has starred in a 33-minute video released by former club PAOK documenting his journey at the club as he joins Norwich City.

The winger, known as 'Golden Boy' at his former club, signed for the Canaries in a deal that could eventually become a club record.

Tzolis joined PAOK as a 8-year-old and began to make his mark on their academy aged 13.

The video contains highlights of an epic win against Barcelona's famous academy in 2014 where the teenager scored and assisted to help inspire his team to a famous 2-1 victory.

His parents and brother feature heavily and speak candidly about his rapid rise to stardom in Greece, including how they hope the money and publicity he will receive by heading to England doesn't change him.

Daniel Farke described the 19-year-old as one of the brightest talents in his age group in Europe after he was confirmed as a Canaries player on Thursday. He joined City for an initial fee of £8.8m and could make his debut against Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

The winger is yet to experience playing in front of a full capacity stadium after making his breakthrough once football resumed last summer.

- Watch the 33-minute video of Christos Tzolis' PAOK journey below