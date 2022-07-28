Ian Clarke: Character is so key in tough season ahead for Norwich City

Norwich City have now kicked off their pre-season schedule. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here we go again then....

It's less than 70 days since that shambolic end to a woeful season as Son-inspired Spurs ran Norwich City ragged at a depressing Carrow Road.

Most people I talk to or read their comments have a different take on the pre-season for Dean Smith's men.

There are a few super-positive fans who have donned their sailor hats and launched the HMS you-know-what (for those who don't what I mean, they think the Canaries will walk away with the league title).

At the other end of the spectrum are a bunch who predict gloom, gloom, gloom. Smith and Shakey have a handful of games to prove themselves and basically it's all pretty rubbish.

I'd say probably the majority are somewhere between those two extremes - and I'm placing myself in there.

I'm still not seeing a distinctive style of play under Smith which really excites me.

Goal scoring is still an issue and there are doubts over the link up between the phases of the team.

There are a decent number of positives which I'll come on to in a bit.

I know the games in Norfolk, Cambridge, Germany, France and Scotland were all about minutes in the tank and learning more about the lads, but there doesn't seem to be a real fluency to the approach.

It's all about Cardiff and beyond which will dictate the future.

The upcoming 46 Championship battles will determine if the approach of generally quiet tinkering after the disastrous relegation has been the right one or if another wholesale overhaul was needed.

There's no doubt after all the trauma of last season that's it's going to be a tough campaign.

While the win in Marseille against a pretty strong force in European football has been a real positive, there isn't a momentum of real hope blowing through the Canary faithful.

In some ways you could argue that's not a completely bad thing.

If we were all convinced that the yo-yo was immediately heading north again and City were guaranteed a swift return to the top flight, there would be the joint dangers of complacency and air brushing what happened just a few weeks ago.

Norwich have to get off to a strong start. If the team don't get early points on the board and get some excitement among the supporters, pressure will grow pretty quickly.





For me, there's probably one word which is more important than any this season for players, management and fans alike - character.

City aren't going to blow the league away with explosive football, unending goals and countless clean sheets.

The management, backroom staff and the board won't have a seamless route to 100pc backing from the supporters.

And the fans won't enjoy a carefree journey from the end of July to next May.





It is going to be tough - and character and characters need to be the cornerstone of the push for promotion.

Let's start with characters.

Anyone who has played any sport at any level knows how important characters are.

They are those who inject energy, encouragement, banter and the necessary kick up the rear.





When things are going well, they lead the charge forward. When it's tough, they lift the group.

Last season there was a visible absence of those type of guys.

We hear lots about Jordan Hugill and the influence he has on the camp. Players like him are crucial, especially on those wet Tuesdays in tier two footballing outposts when life isn't great.

If Hugill can also continue his goal scoring record from the warm up games, he could really prove to be a key squad member.

I'd put Tim Krul, Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean in that bracket too as the characters who others look to for example and leadership.

And I'd add to that group Todd Cantwell.

I've been pleased with what I've seen from Todd since he came back from Bournemouth.

He looks fresh and up for it. A happy, successful and fully switched on Cantwell will be huge this season.

I looked up the meaning of "showing character" in the dictionary and it said: "dealing effectively with difficult, unpleasant, or dangerous situations."

Working on the basis of the potentially rocky road ahead, every single person associated with the club has to play their part whether it be investing, recruiting, managing, playing or cheering on.

Let's do this. OTBC.

So chuffed for Ashton

I'm really delighted for Dereham teenager Ashton Fox, who has signed a two-year pro deal with Peterborough - and already made his first-team debut.

He's just 18 but already looks a proper player.

I was at the Dereham v Norwich friendly at Aldiss Park, and I thought Ashton was the Magpies' standout player at centre half.

His Dad Johnny is an old mate of mine and summed up the young man's attitude: "Most kids his age like going out. Ashton is the type of lad to be outside on Boxing Day morning at one of the local parks doing some sprints. Getting a pro contract is his dream. This is everything he has been working towards."

Ashton is a real local lad with a big family around Dereham and they are all rightly so proud of him.

Keep an eye on him - and he's a real contender to be the next #derehamsfinest.

