Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 3: Joelinton brace helps down Canaries

CANARIES 0 NEWCASTLE 3

Newcastle United eased to an emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over Norwich City on a dismal afternoon at Carrow Road.

Joelinton’s first half brace helped the Magpies on their way to all three points after City had missed two excellent chances, both spurned by Kieran Dowell.

The excellent Bruno Guimares got in on the act early in the second half when he pounced on Tim Krul’s attempt to play out from the back before finishing with aplomb.

The defeat leaves the Canaries eight points from safety with just five matches left.

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

SUBS

Gunn

Aarons (for Zimmermann, 58)

Gibson

Williams

Gilmour

Placheta

Sorensen

Tzolis (for Rashica, 75)

Rowe (for Normann 58)





Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: None





Newcastle United

(4-3-3)

SUBS:

Darlow

Schar

Fernandez

Manquillo

Ritchie (for Murphy, 74)

Almiron (for Joelinton, 67)

Wood

Shelvey

Gayle (for Guimares, 87)



Manager: Eddie Howe

- Bookings: None

- Added on time: 2 mins/ mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Chris Kavanagh

- VAR: Simon Hooper





KEY MOMENTS

7 – Guimares' flighted ball picks out Murphy, who had got in behind Giannoulis, but his volleyed finish flies just wide.

9 - Normann’s superb ball over the top finds Dowell, who had got in behind Targett. The former Everton man just has Dubravka to beat but his lobbed right-footed finish clears the crossbar.

18 - Wonderful mazy run from Lees-Melou takes him past three Newcastle players before playing Pukki through on goal. The Finn takes a heavy touch past Dubravka but, in narrowing the angle, he had to take a touch before pulling the ball back for Dowell, who stabs over the bar from eight yards. Big chance.

27 - Burn comes within inches of opening the scoring with a glancing header from a Murphy corner.

35 - GOAL. Joelinton. Murphy runs off the back of Giannoulis before passing inside to Saint-Maximin, who prods the ball on to Joelinton at the back post despite the effort of Byram and the Brazilian sweeps the ball into the top corner. VAR checks for a possible offside in the build-up on Murphy but former Norwich man was just onside.

41 - GOAL. Joelinton gets his second of the afternoon. Guimares’ pass bisects the Norwich back line to send Murphy through on goal. Hanley gets back to make a challenge but the ball squirms away to Joelinton, who is left with an easy tap-in.

45 - Longstaff with a great chance to put the game to bed. Joelinton plays Targett in down the left but the full-back's cross-shot is saved by Krul only to the feet of Longstaff, who blazes over.

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

49 - GOAL. Guimares executes a cool finish after the Brazilian capitalises on Krul’s terrible attempt to find McLean by playing out from the back. Guimares cuts the pass out before a lovely dinked finish over the Dutchman.

50 - Saint Maximin 20-yard effort is beaten away by Krul after City fail to clear.

52 - Kieran Dowell’s 25-yard free kick is clawed away by Dubravka.

65 – Substitute Rowe slots in Pukki behind the Newcastle backline but the City striker drags his right-footed effort wide.

78 – Willock tries to catch Krul out at his near post but the Canaries keeper gets down well to smother.

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

SNAP RATINGS: Krul 4, Giannoulis 4, Zimmermann 5, Hanley 5, Byram 6, McLean 6, Normann 5, Rashica 5, Lee-Melou 5, Dowell 5, Pukki 6.





MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City – Newcastle United)

Possession: 44% -56%

Shots: - 4 - 12

Shots on Target: - 1 - 7

Corners: - 2 - 3

Fouls: - 11 - 10