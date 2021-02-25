The Canaries' trip to Forest subject to updated kick-off time

Published: 10:39 AM February 25, 2021

Norwich City's visit to the City Ground will now kick-off earlier than planned.

Norwich City's trip to the City Ground next month has received an updated kick-off time.

City will travel to Chris Hughton's much-improved Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, March 17 but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm rather than the originally scheduled 7.45pm.

The match will be available to season ticket holders on the club's iFollow and broadcast on Sky Sports via the red button. You can also follow live coverage of their trip to Nottingham via our live matchday blog on this website.

The Canaries' will travel to the City Ground looking to record a league double over the two time European champions after beating them 2-1 at Carrow Road in December. Jacob Sorensen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Emi Buendia's deflected strike in the second half ensured victory for Daniel Farke's men.

Former City boss Hughton is beginning to produce results at Forest. His side have lost just one of their last five Championship matches. They currently sit 16th in the table.