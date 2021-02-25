Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

The Canaries' trip to Forest subject to updated kick-off time

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:39 AM February 25, 2021   
General views of the empty stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingh

Norwich City's visit to the City Ground will now kick-off earlier than planned. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's trip to the City Ground next month has received an updated kick-off time. 

City will travel to Chris Hughton's much-improved Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, March 17 but will now kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm rather than the originally scheduled 7.45pm.

The match will be available to season ticket holders on the club's iFollow and broadcast on Sky Sports via the red button. You can also follow live coverage of their trip to Nottingham via our live matchday blog on this website. 

The Canaries' will travel to the City Ground looking to record a league double over the two time European champions after beating them 2-1 at Carrow Road in December. Jacob Sorensen opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Emi Buendia's deflected strike in the second half ensured victory for Daniel Farke's men.

Former City boss Hughton is beginning to produce results at Forest. His side have lost just one of their last five Championship matches. They currently sit 16th in the table.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews

Live

MATCHDAY RECAP: Norwich win ugly to move 10 points clear at the summit

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
England's Max Aarons during the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship match at the KCOM Stadium,

Canaries duo on course to become full internationals

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City right back Max Aarons is being linked with a potential summer reunion with Ben Godfrey at Everton

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton join Max Aarons race

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Oliver Skipp of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew

Opinion

'Best loan signing since Huckerby' - Skipp leaves Norwich fans purring

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus