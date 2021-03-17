'It's a procession' - Fans savouring winning run as City move closer to promotion with Forest win

Opinion

Published: 10:00 PM March 17, 2021

Norwich City's next destination will be the Premier League. Increasingly, it feels like a matter of when rather than if they secure their instant return back to the top-flight.

Their victory over Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest display why are they marching back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. At their sparkling best, they are both joyous to consume and devastating to their opponents.

Even without their creator in chief in Emi Buendia, City flexed their promotion credentials to brush aside a Forest side that looked startled as they raced out of the blocks. As Pukki netted his 21st goal of the season, City continued to suffocate Forest and grabbed a second soon after.

Their ninth successive win sets a new club record, moving one clear of the previous record set by Farke's class of 2018/19 and Paul Lambert's swashbuckling League One winners a decade ago.

City are now sitting pretty 10 points clear at the summit of the Championship. The win moves them 13 points clear of Swansea and 15 ahead of Brentford.

