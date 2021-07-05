City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Dave Freezer

Live

Published: 12:53 PM July 5, 2021

Norwich City's players have returned to Colney but who is joining Daniel Farke's squad remains the hot topic ahead of the Premier League countdown.

The club's non-Euro2020 contingent have reported back as the build up to the opening weekend against Liverpool starts to gather pace. That includes new signings Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn.

Billy Gilmour was in Norfolk last week to seal a season long loan move that brings the tally of permanent signings this summer to five, if you include the deals for former loanees Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis

Another centre back and a central midfielder remain high on Stuart Webber's watch list. Fresh weekend reports claimed Kristoffer Ajer and Philip Billing are still coveted potential signings.

Monday morning brought speculation from Germany of interest in Hoffenheim attacker Ihlas Bebou, but that is one name you can cross off the list.

Happy so far and how much more business would you like to see from the Canaries?

Josh Martin and Dan Barden have both gone in the opposite direction in season long loan moves to MK Dons and Livingston respectively. Who else on the fringes of Daniel Farke's first team plans could benefit from a tour of duty away from Carrow Road this coming season?

And what about the warmth of the reaction for Marco Stiepermann's departure. Is that the right call or not?

Plenty to get stuck into as always.

